Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal win Splitsvilla 12

Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal are the winners of MTV's Splitsvilla 12.

After months of tasks, fights and heartbreaks, on Friday, Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal were announced as winners of Splitsvilla 12. The couple beat Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer to emerge winners of the Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone-hosted dating reality show.

Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal connected from the start. However, Mittal went along with another girl during the initial days of the show. Only towards the mid-season did the two confess to being attracted towards each other and decided to play the game together. Their sizzling chemistry, consistent performances and similar personalities made them a favourite on the show.

On winning Splitsvilla 12, Priyamvada Kant in a statement said, “I am super ecstatic on winning the show! Even though I have been performing every task well since the beginning, winning was unexpected. Shrey and I had an unparalleled understanding, chemistry and love and that’s what made us win the show. All splitsvillans always supported us and I can’t tell you what a roller coaster ride this journey has been. I am happy to discover a lot of things about myself in the show. And there’s no better feeling than walking away with the winning tittle.”

As readers would know, Priyamvada Kant is a popular television actor. She has been part of shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Veera, Swim Team, Tenali Rama and more recently Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. Shrey, on the other hand, has done an acting course and is looking for projects.

With the theme of “Your Best Shot at Love”, MTV Splitsvilla X2 launched in August last year. Single girls and boys were put in a conducive environment to help them find their best match. Over the course of the show, hosts Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone also tested the contestants on various parameters through fascinating tasks.

