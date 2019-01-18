Priyamvada Kant: Excited to work with kids in Kullfi Kumar Bajewala

After celebrating the father-daughter bond, Kullfi Kumar Bajewala is set for a big twist with the entry of Priyamvada Kant. The actor will play Nimrat, a namesake of Kullfi’s (Aakriti Sharma) dead mother. Her entry will not only change Sikander’s (Mohit Malik) relation with Kullfi but also add drama in his and Lovely’s (Anjali Anand) life.

Priyamvada is kicked about her new character. “Nimrat is a young talented singer and musician. She is a huge fan of Sikander Singh Gill and completely loves and idolises him. Her entry in the Gill family is going to change a lot of equations. Also, since Kullfi’s mother’s name was also Nimrat, it will create an emotional turmoil for both Kullfi and Sikander,” she shared in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

When asked if we will get to see her play a character with grey shades, the actor said, “This show is very real, so no one is like a typical villain or vamp. Everyone has a reason for their actions. While Lovely is usually quite mean, she is still loved by fans. She even killed Kullfi’s mother, but people understand her. I think the reason this show works so well is because it projects real emotions. It portrays characters as humans who are flawed. After doing a historical Tenali Rama, I was sure I wanted to do something different. And I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

While playing a musician generally requires training, Priyamvada shared she did not have much time to prepare. She said, “Thankfully, being a classical dancer, I know the grace and postures. But hats off to people who do it regularly. I had to play the sitar for the promo shoot, and in just an hour my foot started aching. Holding the sitar is not an easy feat. And to then look convincing while you are playing it, was a task. But I am learning the ropes and I will never let my fans feel disappointed by my act.”

Kullfi Kumar Bajewala’s USP has been its two young actors Aakriti Sharma and Myra Singh, who play Kullfi and Amyra, respectively. When asked if she is comfortable having kids as her co-stars, the 29-year-old said, “I have never worked with kids in any of my shows so I was a little nervous. But both these girls are just adorable. They are so young yet so professional in their approach. Their presence makes the set so positive and lively. I am going to have a blast with them. I think I will also get to learn a lot from Aakriti and Myra.”

Lastly, sharing her ordeal of entering a serial mid-way, Priyamvada said, “Trust me it is a challenge. Firstly everyone knows what they have to do. They have already formed their own connection. And to walk in the middle of that is a little awkward. Also, fans already relate to the characters and the storyline, so you don’t know how they will react to this new change. Luckily for me, the cast has been really welcoming. They have greeted me with open arms. And so have the audience. I have been bombarded with messages on social media. I am sure it’s going to be a fruitful and fulfilling experience.”

Kullfi Kumar Bajewala airs Monday-Friday 8:30 pm on Star Plus.