Inside Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s wedding

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary got hitched last night.

Actors Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary tied the knot in an opulent ceremony in Mumbai on Friday. Narula and Chaudhary were attired in white and red respectively. The wedding ceremony stretched late into the night and saw the presence of many big names from television and film industry who came to bless the couple.

Chandigarh’s Prince Narula is a television personality who won the Bigg Boss 9. He has also taken the top prize in reality shows MTV Roadies X2 and MTV Splitsvilla 8. He won all the three reality shows back-to-back.

Yuvika Chaudhary was also a contestant in Bigg Boss 9, after which the couple began to date. After briefly appearing in 2000 film Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Yuvika got her Bollywood break with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Om Shanti Om in 2007. She was last seen in Veerey Ki Wedding earlier this year. She also appears in Kumkum Bhagya.

Apart from family members, celebrities like Rannvijay Singha, Sohail Khan, Rashmi Desai, Suniel Shetty, Vikas Gupta, Pearl V Puri, Priyank Sharma, Neha Dhupia, Tabu, Irrfan Pathan, and others were also present.

