‘We thought maybe we should separate’: Prince Narula breaks silence on marriage trouble

Months after rumours of trouble in their marriage dominated social media, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have finally spoken candidly about what really happened behind the scenes. Appearing on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s chat show Double Date, the couple admitted they went through a difficult phase during Yuvika’s pregnancy, fuelled by misunderstandings, anxiety, public scrutiny and the pressures of impending parenthood. They also revealed that, at one point, they even considered separating before eventually working through their differences.

Prince Narula recalled that the controversy began after one of his YouTube vlogs was widely misinterpreted.

Prince said, “When I uploaded that vlog, people took it in a completely different way. Nothing had actually happened. At that time, I was under a lot of pressure. During pregnancy, there are so many mood swings and women handle so much. At the same time, I was building a house because I wanted our baby to come into our new home. I was also travelling constantly for work, so I told Yuvika to stay at her mother’s house for a while because I didn’t want her around the dust or construction.”

He explained that a statement he made about the couple not living together was taken out of context.

“People started saying we weren’t together. I had only said that we weren’t living together at that time because I was at my house and she was staying elsewhere. There was physical distance, not emotional distance. We even discussed how much we could keep explaining ourselves to people.”

Prince Narula was referring to the vlog he posted where he had said they were “not together,” a remark that quickly fuelled speculation about trouble in their marriage.

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‘My pregnancy was more important than rumours’

Yuvika Chaudhary said she deliberately chose not to react publicly because she wanted to focus on her pregnancy rather than social media chatter.

Yuvika said, “I take time before reacting to anything. I don’t immediately respond to the world. Prince is very sensitive and emotional. If something affects him, he reacts instantly.”

She added that she repeatedly reminded him not to let public opinion affect them.

“For me, my pregnancy was more important. People will always say good things or bad things, but they aren’t living my journey. I told him, ‘Let me enjoy my pregnancy with love. When the time comes, I’ll speak. But don’t force me to tell everyone that everything is fine.’ I can’t fabricate things.”

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As rumours intensified, including speculation about an impending divorce, Yuvika felt silence was the better option. “There were so many stories about divorce and other things. How much can you keep clarifying? I thought it was better to stay quiet and take my own time. But Prince was disturbed.”

‘He couldn’t handle the pressure’

Yuvika Chaudhary said Prince Narula was dealing with several emotions simultaneously, including becoming a father for the first time.

Yuvika said, “Our family was also disturbed. There was so much pressure on Prince that he didn’t understand how to handle it.”

She recalled watching him record the now-viral vlog.

“I knew while he was recording those emotions in front of the camera what was going to happen next. But sometimes, when you’re overwhelmed, you don’t realise what you’re doing. It was his first time becoming a father. There was no one around to guide him about what was right or wrong. He was juggling fatherhood, responsibility and media pressure. He couldn’t manage all of it, and that’s why he made that video.”

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Prince Narula reveals he struggled with anxiety

Prince Narula admitted that the period had taken a toll on his mental health.

Prince said, “At that time, I was dealing with anxiety. Even now, I take medication and sleep because of it. I couldn’t handle everything. Neither she was wrong nor was I. It was just a situation that neither of us knew how to deal with.”

He also revealed that separation was briefly discussed.

“At one point, we even thought maybe we should separate and not stay together.”

However, he said the thought didn’t last long because it made him realise that every relationship comes with challenges. “Then I thought, which couple is perfect? Nobody is. Even if someone else came into my life, there would be shortcomings there too. So if the problem is between us, we have to solve it because I love Yuvika a lot and she loves me too. Those thoughts never reflected reality. I only had them to calm myself down.”

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What sparked the divorce rumours?

Speculation about trouble in Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s marriage first gained momentum after they shared separate vlogs following the birth of their daughter. Prince had claimed he wasn’t informed about the delivery and criticised Yuvika and her family, while Yuvika later said she did not want to discuss their relationship publicly. Prince subsequently shared a cryptic Instagram Story, further fuelling speculation.

Although the speculation continued for months, the couple has since been posting together on social media.

About Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met on Bigg Boss 9 in 2015, where their friendship blossomed into a relationship. The couple married in October 2018 and welcomed their daughter, Ikleen Narula, through IVF in October 2024. They introduced her to the public during Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations in November 2025 after initially choosing to keep her away from the spotlight.

Disclaimer: While this article shares a personal account of navigating relationship challenges, public pressure, and anxiety, it is intended solely for informational purposes. Mental health struggles are deeply personal, and public narratives should not substitute for professional guidance or medical treatment. If you or someone you know is dealing with anxiety, emotional distress, or mental health challenges, please remember that professional support is available.

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