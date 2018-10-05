Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s pre-wedding photos is all hearts

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary will be tying the knot on October 12.

Former Bigg Boss couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have become television’s favourite couple with all their lovey-dovey images and mushy posts for each other. The two have been quite candid when it comes to expressing love. With just a few days left for their wedding, the would-be husband and wife have shared clicks from their pre-wedding shoot. In the photos, ‘Privika’ (as addressed as by their fans) are hopelessly in love.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, the winner of Bigg Boss 9, Prince captioned the images, “With life @yuvikachaudhary thanku @epicstories.in for this amazing clicks @anchaviyo thanku Ye jagha bht beautiful hai.” Yuvika posted a photo of herself where she looks all dreamy and beautiful in her white attire.

Prince Narula shared this photo from his pre-wedding shoot.

Another photo of Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary from their pre-wedding shoot.

Prince and Yuvika look adorable in this photo from their pre-wedding shoot.

Yuvika Chaudhary looked pretty in this click from her pre-wedding shoot.

Prince and Yuvika will be tying the knot on October 12 in a grand ceremony. It was just a couple of weeks back that the duo shared a glimpse of their wedding invite. They got engaged early in the year. The two made their relationship official with a social media post. In it, Prince wrote, “Thanku baby thanku so much still can’t sink in me that u said yes to me n u r my mine forever nw lovers for life #engaged and yes one one thing mehndi laga k rakhna doli saja k rakhna lene tujhe a gori aye ga Tera prince #love#life#hugs#thanku god #waheguru #blessed @yuvikachaudhary.”

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula’s wedding invitation.

Yuvika and Prince met on Bigg Boss 9 and while he tried his best to woo her, she took her own sweet time to finally say a yes. In a gesture of love, Prince even got Yuvika’s name tattoed on his neck which was loved by his ladylove. Talking about Yuvika, Prince told IANS, “I love Yuvika. Why life is very smooth… When I go back home, I know Yuvika is waiting for me. My life is very set right now… I am working and now I have a life partner… Everyone wants a good life partner.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd