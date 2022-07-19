scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Prince Narula says film producers have ‘so many star kids to launch’: ‘We don’t know if we will ever get a chance’

Prince Narula said that it is tough to find an entry in Bollywood because producers have so many star kids to launch.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 19, 2022 8:58:58 pm
prince narulaPrince Narula spoke about the struggle of making it in Bollywood. (Photo: Prince Narula/Instagram)

Prince Narula, who has won multiple reality shows, recently shared that while he would love to appear in movies, there aren’t many opportunities for outsiders in Bollywood.

Talking to YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, Prince said, “Everyone wants to be seen on the big screen but they have so many star kids to launch that we don’t know if we will ever get a chance. Even if we get a role, it will be a brother’s role or some other (side) role. So I feel whatever you are doing, you should excel at that and I feel I am excelling at reality shows.”

Prince Narula shared that while entry into Bollywood is hard; a lot has changed after Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise in 2020. “People’s perception has changed a lot since Sushant’s passing,” he said.

Also Read |Amitabh Bachchan stumped as 5-year-old asks him why he’s working at 80: ‘Go home and chill’

Prince added that while the audience loves watching star kids, they also don’t have an easy journey. “People love star kids; it’s not their fault that their parents are stars. They also have to work hard. It’s not like they can move ahead in life without working hard because there are many star kids who have flopped. So I feel it is your hard work that counts, that is the only thing that matters.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...Premium
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...Premium
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...Premium
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...

Prince Narula has won reality shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye. He was also one of the judges on MTV Roadies.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
Opinion

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story

Premium
DSP run over by truck in Nuh during raid to check illegal mining

DSP run over by truck in Nuh during raid to check illegal mining

India-Pak cricket match to be 'one of the highlights' of CWG 2022: CEO

India-Pak cricket match to be 'one of the highlights' of CWG 2022: CEO

Shinde's direct election move a strike at Cong, NCP hold on grass-roots

Shinde's direct election move a strike at Cong, NCP hold on grass-roots

No GST on these food items when sold loose, clarifies Sitharaman

No GST on these food items when sold loose, clarifies Sitharaman

UP civic worker, sacked over Modi-Yogi photos in garbage cart, reinstated

UP civic worker, sacked over Modi-Yogi photos in garbage cart, reinstated

In music and life, Bhupinder Singh was inimitable
Hariharan writes

In music and life, Bhupinder Singh was inimitable

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

Pak national held for crossing border to kill Nupur Sharma: Police

Pak national held for crossing border to kill Nupur Sharma: Police

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom
Explained

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom

Premium
'Using customised diet as a drug fifth pillar in anti-cancer therapy'
Must Read

'Using customised diet as a drug fifth pillar in anti-cancer therapy'

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

katrina kaif
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s latest dreamy photos from their Maldives vacation
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement