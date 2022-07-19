Prince Narula says film producers have ‘so many star kids to launch’: ‘We don’t know if we will ever get a chance’

Prince Narula, who has won multiple reality shows, recently shared that while he would love to appear in movies, there aren’t many opportunities for outsiders in Bollywood.

Talking to YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, Prince said, “Everyone wants to be seen on the big screen but they have so many star kids to launch that we don’t know if we will ever get a chance. Even if we get a role, it will be a brother’s role or some other (side) role. So I feel whatever you are doing, you should excel at that and I feel I am excelling at reality shows.”

Prince Narula shared that while entry into Bollywood is hard; a lot has changed after Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise in 2020. “People’s perception has changed a lot since Sushant’s passing,” he said.

Prince added that while the audience loves watching star kids, they also don’t have an easy journey. “People love star kids; it’s not their fault that their parents are stars. They also have to work hard. It’s not like they can move ahead in life without working hard because there are many star kids who have flopped. So I feel it is your hard work that counts, that is the only thing that matters.”

Prince Narula has won reality shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye. He was also one of the judges on MTV Roadies.