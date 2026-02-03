Prince Narula reveals Elvish Yadav had gangsters call him after their fight on Roadies XX: ‘He ran away to Goa’

After Maxtern, Prince Narula also opened up about his issues with Elvish Yadav on the latest episode of The 50.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readMumbaiFeb 3, 2026 02:18 PM IST
Prince Narula on fight Elvish YadavPrince Narula talks about his fight with Elvish Yadav on The 50 (Photos: Prince Narula, Elvish Yadav / Instagram)
Reality TV star Prince Narula is currently appearing on the captive reality show The 50. In a recent episode, the Bigg Boss 9 winner opened up about his clash with content creator Elvish Yadav on Roadies XX. Prince revealed that following their heated argument during the Roadies grand finale, Elvish allegedly had gangsters call him. He further claimed that when he went to confront Elvish in person, the Laughter Chefs 3 contestant fled to Goa. Prince shared these revelations during a conversation with Maxtern, who also had a public fallout with Elvish Yadav in 2024.

Prince Narula-Elvish Yadav controversy

Last year, Elvish Yadav appeared alongside Prince Narula as a gang leader on Roadies XX. The two never saw eye to eye on the show and clashed on several occasions. Their most intense confrontation took place during the grand finale, when Prince called Elvish a “snake,” taunting him over his snake venom case. In response, Elvish took a dig at Prince’s career and professional standing.

The heated exchange quickly escalated into a physical altercation, forcing contestants and members of the production team to step in and restore order.

Also Read: Roadies Double Cross: Prince Narula taunts Elvish Yadav over snake venom case, latter threatens to slap him. Watch

 

Now, on The 50, Prince Narula revealed that their issues were never resolved. In fact, the conflict extended beyond the show, with Elvish allegedly arranging threat calls to be made to him. Sharing details, Prince said, “I, being from Punjab, went to his place in Gurgaon, and I was outside his house. We had fought on Roadies, and he had threatened me to meet outside. I told him, ‘You don’t know me.’ I said I would come to his city at 4 pm on this date, and I was there. He made gangsters make many threatening calls. I didn’t listen to anyone. Where I have reached in my life, he cannot get there. With so many calls he got done, I told all of them that he would get beaten up by me. Later, he ran away to Goa. He is a crook only for reels. People have made him a big deal. He only shows that he is a gangster, gets them edited like that.”

Maxtern also shared his thoughts and added, “Elvish’s audience has low IQ. I have seen fear in his eyes. He is a reel gangster, cannot become a real gangster.”

Prince Narula accused of being biased on Roadies

On The 50, another ex-Spiltsvilla contestant and now Prince Narula’s co-contestant Bhavya Singh called him out for being biased towards some contestants on the show. Prince confronted Bhavya about saying negative things about him during her podcast with Elvish Yadav and said, “You call people on your podcast and talk about them even when you don’t know them. You said so many things behind my back.” Bhavya replied, “Everything I said is on the internet, and it’s not wrong. I can say it on a mic, too. If people have a beef with you and they are on my podcast, what can I do? I can say this on your face. I feel on Roadies, you behave like a contestant. You are biased towards some contestants; you favor some Roadies. I will always stick to it. As a leader, if you do that, it’s not fair.”

Also Read | Maxtern claims Elvish Yadav deposited Rs 1 lakh into his account before assault: ‘Don’t know if it was to frame me’

 

Prince later added, “You know why he kept ignoring me, he didn’t want a controversy. Had he behaved with me as he did with Maxtern, we would have made his vlog right there. We had reached his house, and he couldn’t do anything about it. Which is why he also kept quiet? I spent money and went on his podcast twice. He asked me all triggering questions to show me in a bad light, and when I exposed him, he shut down his podcast.”

The 50 streams on JioHotstar every Monday to Sunday at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

