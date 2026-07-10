Prince Narula on anxiety: ‘Was taking 18 tablets a day, feared I wouldn’t wake up if slept’

Reality TV star Prince Narula has opened up about one of the most difficult phases of his life, revealing that severe anxiety left him unable to sleep for six months and fearing that he would never wake up if he did. Speaking on Double Date with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, the reality TV star shared how anxiety took over his life despite having a successful career, supporting family and financial stability. His wife, Yuvika Chaudhary, also became emotional as she recalled the struggle of supporting him while caring for their infant daughter.

Prince admitted that he once dismissed anxiety and depression because he didn’t understand mental health growing up.

“I come from a village in Punjab where people didn’t even know what anxiety meant. I used to make fun of people who said they had anxiety or depression. I’d tell them, ‘What’s wrong with you? Go out and enjoy life.’ But I want people to know today that it’s real.”

He said his condition soon spiralled into panic attacks and overwhelming fear.

“I started getting palpitations and panic attacks. Sometimes I’d leave my car in the middle of the road and walk away. I’d be watching a movie with friends and suddenly run out because I couldn’t handle it.”

“For six months, I didn’t sleep at night. I became scared of the night itself. I stopped working, stopped meeting people and shut myself away from everyone.”

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‘I was taking 18 tablets a day’

Prince revealed that anxiety also affected his physical health.

“Stress increased my cholesterol. I had liver fatigue and several health issues I’d never experienced before. There was a time when I was taking 18 tablets a day.”

He said the anxiety became so severe that he feared going to sleep.

“I thought that if I slept, I wouldn’t wake up the next morning. That’s why I avoided sleeping. I wanted to spend as much time as possible with my daughter. I convinced myself that I had every illness imaginable.”

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Prince added that what made the experience even more confusing was that there was no obvious reason behind it.

“People think anxiety only comes when you’re struggling financially or when your relationship is falling apart. That wasn’t the case with me. I was financially stable and my relationship was strong. Everything was going well, yet I couldn’t understand what I was trapped in.”

He also dismissed rumours that his marriage was on the verge of ending.

“We knew how much we loved each other. Divorce was never really a thought. I fight with my parents and siblings too, but I don’t leave them. So how could I leave my wife? I love her too much.”

Prince revealed that the illness also transformed his appearance.

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“There was a phase when I had lost around 20 kilos.”

Yuvika recalls Prince’s desperate message

Yuvika broke down while remembering the period, revealing that Prince had moved to Chandigarh when his mental health deteriorated.

“He had become so thin and his complexion had changed. One day he messaged me saying, ‘I’m in a very bad shape. I can’t take it anymore. I need you.’ The moment I read that message, I left for Chandigarh. His mother told me, ‘You handle it because we don’t know what to do.'”

Holding back tears, Yuvika described the emotional burden of caring for Prince while raising their daughter.

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“It was very tough. I had to take care of him, our baby, the house and everything else. I literally begged people to guide me. He didn’t even know because he was fighting his own battle.”

She said the hardest part was ensuring their daughter wasn’t affected by what the family was going through.

“The toughest part is making sure it doesn’t affect your child. You keep pretending that everything is okay, but that battle inside is incredibly difficult. I realised that’s when you have to love yourself. If you’re happy, the energy around you changes too. I have a wonderful family and so much to be grateful for. There are people who don’t even have a home or good health. I realised I needed to get up and smile.”

‘Music helped me heal’

Prince said music continues to be his biggest source of comfort whenever anxiety returns.

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“Music has helped me a lot. Even now, whenever I feel anxious or feel like I need to heal, I go into the studio. Making music diverts my mind, and it has helped me immensely.”

The couple also addressed the rough patch in their marriage during the conversation, clarifying that while they had gone through an emotionally exhausting phase and briefly discussed separation, they never stopped loving each other. Prince said becoming parents changed their perspective, and today, even their disagreements are resolved by looking at their daughter, Ekleen.

About Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary first met on Bigg Boss 9 in 2015, where their friendship gradually blossomed into love. The couple tied the knot in October 2018 and welcomed their daughter, Ikleen Narula, via IVF in October 2024. Although they initially kept her away from the public eye, they introduced her to fans during the Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations in November 2025.

Disclaimer: Severe anxiety, panic attacks, and mental health challenges can be deeply overwhelming and impact overall well-being. If you or someone you care about is experiencing psychological distress, please remember that you are not alone and support is readily accessible. While sharing personal stories raises important awareness, this content is intended for informational purposes and is not a substitute for professional medical or psychiatric advice.

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