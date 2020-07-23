Prince Narula on his relationship with Yuvika Chaudhary: I have kept everything about us public; fans relate to us

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary recently featured in a song titled ‘Shikayat.’ (Photo: Prince Narula/Instagram) Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary recently featured in a song titled ‘Shikayat.’ (Photo: Prince Narula/Instagram)

Actors Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary recently featured in a song titled “Shikayat.” The track has been sung by Ved Sharma and written by Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The husband-wife duo said they ‘had a lot of fun’ while shooting for the song and called each other their ‘best’ co-stars.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com during an Instagram LIVE, Prince and Yuvika opened up about their relationship and upcoming projects.

Excerpts from the conversation.

What is it like to shoot with your partner?

Yuvika: There is a comfort, especially when you are romancing. When you shoot with someone you love, work doesn’t feel like work. We enjoyed every moment of shooting for the song and it also shows in the video.

Prince: When you are working with your partner, you know where they will lack. You are aware of their pluses and minuses… because we are partners, there is a freedom to express as well.

How is Prince as a co-star?

Yuvika: I think a good person can always become a good actor. If I would not have been his wife, I would definitely have been his best friend. People would have been like ‘Dosti ho toh aisi.’

You both have spent so many years together. What have you learned from each other?

Yuvika: I will always learn (from him) to be passionate and dedicated. I respect him for that. I try my best to be as passionate as him. I adore this quality in him.

Prince: She knows how to deal with people. I am very straight forward but she knows how to manage people. I want to learn that from her.

People love you. Tell us what keeps your bond so strong.

Prince: I think what works for us is the fact that I have kept everything about us public. Our fans relate to us. I don’t know why people hide their relationship.

Yuvika: The more you are natural and yourself, people connect more. We are just normal people. I want to thank all the people who remind us that how much they love us.

Prince, you won Roadies, Bigg Boss and then Nach Baliye. Later, you featured as an actor and now, a singer. Is there something left unexplored?

Prince: Why should we leave anything? We are doing everything on our own. So, why not explore everything that comes our way? I truly feel when people love you and you know you have some talent in you, they will appreciate it. Good content always work. It doesn’t matter if the content is that of a star kid or a commoner, content speaks for itself.

Yuvika: Our journey has just started.

