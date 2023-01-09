Prince Harry and William didn’t want Charles to marry Camilla; she leaked private chats to press: ‘She began a campaign aimed at marriage’

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been creating waves in the media ever since excerpts from the controversial book was put out by various publications. From detailing his verbal and even physical spats with brother Prince William, to even throwing shade at his stepmother and Prince Charles’ wife and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, Harry has not shied away from his revelations one bit.

In a new interview with ITV, a section of Spare was read out where Prince Harry also spilled some beans about Camilla and her ‘PR altar.’

When asked if Harry was scathing about his stepmother and the British press, he said, “Scathing? There’s no part of any of the things that I’ve said are scathing towards any member of my family, especially not my stepmother. There are things that have happened that have been incredibly hurtful, some in the past, some current.”

During the audio session conducted for Spare at the ITV interview, Prince Harry was quoted as saying in Spare: “‘We (Prince Harry and William) endorse Camilla. Just please don’t marry her, just be together, Pa.’ He didn’t answer. But she answered. Straight away. Shortly after our private summits with her, she began to play the long game. A campaign aimed at marriage, and eventually the crown, with Pa’s blessing we presumed… Stories began to appear everywhere in all the papers about her private conversations with Willy. Stories that contained pin-point accurate details, none of which had come from Willy, of course. They could only have been leaked by the one other person present,” Harry wrote in his memoir, insinuating Camilla’s involvement.

Prince Harry then went on to accuse the royal family of having a ‘horrible reaction’ on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, where he witnessed what was happening in terms of ‘planting stories’ about the family in media. Harry also said that he was told that his wife and former actor Meghan Markle was ‘not welcome’ at Balmoral.

Towards the end of his ITV interview, Harry stated that he indeed wants a family reconciliation but not without some ‘accountability.’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in 2018, and shortly after, the couple officially split from the royal family, citing differences. They first moved to Canada, and then to California, US.