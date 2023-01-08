Prince Harry reveals he was ‘probably bigoted’ before relationship with Meghan Markle: ‘I didn’t see what I now see’

Prince Harry’s revelations from his new memoir, Spare, have been creating quite a storm on the internet. After news about his brother Prince William physically attacking him did the rounds, Harry also revealed that he was ‘probably bigoted’ before his relationship with former actor Meghan Markle. While talking about racism in an interview with Anderson Cooper, Prince Harry mentioned that he had been “incredibly naive” over how the media in the UK would report his relationship with Meghan Markle.

“What Meghan had to go through was similar in some part to what Kate and what Camilla went through – very different circumstances,” Prince Harry told Anderson Cooper, adding that race was a major factor in media coverage.

He continued, “You add in the race element, which was what the press – British press jumped on straight away. I went into this incredibly naïve. I had no idea the British press were so bigoted. Hell, I was probably bigoted before the relationship with Meghan.” Anderson Cooper asked Prince Harry, “You think you were bigoted before the relationship with Meghan?” “I don’t know. Put it this way, I didn’t see what I now see,” Prince Harry answered.

In his book, Harry has stated how he reportedly had heard a racist slur ‘many people’ used when he was growing up. Controversy had risen when footage emerged from a few years earlier of him calling fellow Sandhurst cadet Ahmed Raza Khan “my little [P-word] friend”. “I didn’t know [it] was an insult,” he said. “When I was little, I’d heard lots of people use that word and had never seen anyone scowl or seem upset, and I’d never considered those people [using the word] to be racists,” Harry said. “I was 21, I’d grown up isolated from the real world and surrounded by privileges, and I believed that word was like saying ‘Yankee’. Innocuous,” he added. He said that his father’s office released a statement on his behalf and that he wanted to put out his own statement, but he was advised against it.

He also levelled the accusation at the Royal Family for ‘briefing’ against him and Meghan and planting stories in the media, which he had addressed in the Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan.

“They will feed or have a conversation with the correspondent. And that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story. And at the bottom of it they will say that they’ve reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting,” Prince Harry said.

Harry and Meghan Markle had tied the knot in 2018, but soon split from the royal family due to differences.