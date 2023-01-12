scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Prince Harry says Diana wouldn’t have let his falling out with brother Prince William escalate to this point

Prince Harry said that there is no way his mother, Princess Diana, would've allowed his relationship with Prince William to fracture to this point, had she been alive.

kate, william, meghan, harryBritain's Prince William, left, Kate, Princess of Wales, second left, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, right, pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as the coffin rests in Westminster Hall for her Lying-in State (Source: AP)
Prince Harry appeared to be surprised that the general public believed everything was fine between him and his elder brother, Prince William. In an appearance on Stephen Colbert’s talk show, he spoke in more detail about the fractured relationship that he shares with his brother, and how it became more frought in recent years.

Harry has been promoting his recently released memoir Spare, which he says is the first time that he has been allowed to tell his story in his own words, without the interference of his family. An excerpt from the book had previously detailed a physical altercation that he had with William, over the press’ treatment of Harry’s wife, the former actor Meghan Markle. During the interview, he showed the necklace that broke during the fight.

Also read |Prince Harry details physical fight with Prince William over Meghan Markle: ‘Called her rude, difficult…’

“Anyone who suffers from trauma, shock, grief, loss, which we all have and all will, that you have got to put on a brave face,” Harry said, adding, “To a large extent, me out there smiling, my brother out there smiling, it looks a certain way.” He said that in the last six years, ‘the fracture of the relationship’ between him and William ‘has very much been pinned’ on Meghan.

Colbert asked Harry how his mother, Princess Diana, might have handled this moment had she been alive. “We wouldn’t have got to this moment,” Harry said, adding, “It’s impossible to say where we would be now, where those relationships would be now, but there is no way that the distance between my brother and I would be the same.”

Harry also recalled a story about him and William visiting Diana’s grave together, and the conversation that they had. “I’ve said quite a lot recently in different interviews that I’ve really felt the presence of my mom, especially in the last couple of years. And I detail in the book my brother and I talking at her grave and how he felt as though she had been with him for a long period of time and helped set him up with life and that he felt she was now moving over to me,” Harry said.

Spare reportedly sold 400,000 copies across formats on its first day of release in the UK. It will be available in India on January 19.

