Prince Harry confirms The Crown is ‘fictional’ but ‘loosely based on the truth’

The Late Late Show’s James Corden recently invited Prince Harry, who now lives in Los Angeles, to his show as they did a special segment while riding an open-roof bus. James, who has been friends with Harry for a long time, spoke to him about life in the United States since he stepped away from the Royal family and his thoughts on the Netflix series The Crown. Meghan Markle made a special appearance on the show when James had a video chat with her via Harry’s phone.

While talking about “stepping away” from the Royals in the UK and moving to Los Angeles, Prince Harry told Corden, “It was a really difficult environment as I think a lot of people saw.” He elaborated “We know what the British press can be like and it was destroying my mental health. I was like, ‘This is toxic’. So I did what any husband or any father would do which is ‘I need to get my family out of here’. But we never walked away.”

James asked Harry about the Netflix series The Crown and what he thinks about its depiction of the royal family. The show is based on Queen Elizabeth II, Harry’s grandmother. Harry was quick to state that the show does “not pretend to be news.”

He added that although it is fictional, it is, in fact, based on the truth. “It’s fictional but it’s loosely based on the truth. Of course, it is not strictly accurate. It gives you a rough idea about that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting of duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that. I am way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself because the difference is – that is obviously fiction, take it how you will, but this is being reported as facts because you are supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”

When asked which actor would he like to see play his role on the show, Harry said Damien Lewis. Damien is known for his role in Homeland and Billions.

During the segment, the two visited the house that was used in the Will Smith show Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and surprisingly, Harry knew the entire theme song of the show and with a little help from James, he sort-of narrated the lyrics. The duo also video called Meghan as James found it hilarious that if Harry bought the house, then the Fresh Prince house would belong to a real prince and Meghan would be theFresh Princess of Bel-Air’.

The segment also had the two doing a military-style training in the middle of nowhere as the James tried to keep up with Harry.