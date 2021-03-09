Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pose with son in new photo, Oprah Winfrey says Queen Elizabeth wasn’t concerned about Archie’s skin colour

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview hosted by Oprah Winfrey, where the couple spoke about expecting a baby girl, photographer Misan Harriman posted a family photo of Harry, Meghan and their son Archie. The black-and-white picture shows them as a tight-knit family unit.

The caption by Misan read, “What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women’s Day! Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H”.

The much-publicised interview had the couple talking in detail about the circumstances that lead to their departure from the royal family. One of the topics that raised eyebrows all over the world was Meghan’s revelation that before Archie’s birth, the colour of his skin was a topic of discussion at the institution. Oprah spoke about the interview on CBS This Morning and shared that it was neither Queen Elizabeth II nor Prince Philip, who spoke about Archie’s colour to Harry or Meghan.

Oprah said, “(Prince Harry) did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure that I knew and, if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather that were a part of those conversations.”

During the interview, the former Suits star opened up about feeling suicidal as she stayed in the royal family. Many have compared this interview to that of Princess Diana’s when she opened up about the archaic functioning of the monarchy and the scrutiny she had to endure while facing the British press.

On Sunday’s interview, Prince Harry also spoke about his late mother and said, “What I was seeing was history repeating itself but definitely far more dangerous because then you add race in and you add social media in — when I’m talking about history repeating itself, I’m talking about my mother. When you can see something happening in the same kind of way, anybody would ask for help. Ask the system of which you are a part of, especially when you know there is a race issue there, that they could help and share some truth or call the dogs off, whatever you want to call it. So to receive no help at all and to be told continuously, ‘This is how it is. This is just how it is.'”