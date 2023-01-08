Prince Harry recalls when he ‘cruelly’ snapped at wife Meghan Markle in a fight: ‘Why is she having a go at me?’

Prince Harry opened up about an argument with his wife, former actor Meghan Markle, which lead him to seek therapy eventually. In his upcoming memoir Spare, he reveals how their relationship was affected after he ‘snapped’ at her, during a conversation. This prompted him to undergo therapy in order to resolve his issues.

He also mentioned that Meghan walked out of the room on seeing his reaction and made it clear that she would not be spoken to in those terms. She was emphatic that she would not want to raise her children in an environment that is filled with disrespect.

In the excerpt from the memoir Spare, which was published by Us Weekly, Prince Harry recalled the incident and wrote, “Maybe the wine went to my head. Maybe the weeks of battling the press had worn me down. For some reason, when the conversation took an unexpected turn, I became touchy. Then angry. Disproportionately, sloppily angry… I was also just over-sensitive that night. I thought: ‘Why’s she having a go at me?’ I snapped at her, spoke to her harshly [and] cruelly. As the words left my mouth, I could feel everything in the room come to a stop. The gravy stopped bubbling, the molecules of air stopped orbiting. Even Nina Simone seemed to pause…” He admitted that his suppressed feelings was not due to this conversation alone; it came from somewhere deep inside him. “It came from somewhere deep inside, somewhere that needed to be excavated, and it was obvious that I could use some help with the job… ‘I’ve tried therapy,’ I told her. ‘Willy (Prince William) told me to go. Never found the right person.’ [It] didn’t work. ‘No,’ she said softly. ‘Try again.’”

Harry’s new book has already created quite the stir. Excerpts from the memoir have been released online, detailing his fights and arguments with Prince William, and Meghan’s own tenuous relationship with Kate Middleton. In 2020, Harry and Meghan renounced their titles as royals and have come forward exposing their tumultuous life in the royal family. Last month, their Netflix docu-series Harry and Meghan, released, chronicling their story together from early days of their romance to finally leaving the royal family.