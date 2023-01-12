Prince Harry says he didn’t ‘boast’ about killing 25 people in Afghanistan, says press put ‘dangerous’ spin on his words

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, reflected on the past week, and the barrage of news stories that were written in it about his recently released book, Spare. In an appearance on Stephen Colbert’s show, Harry said that a lot of his quotes had been published without context, but said that this is ‘typical’ of the British press.

Harry has been on attack mode against the media in his country of birth, in the two-plus years that he has spent living in the United States. Harry and his wife, the former actor Meghan Markle, made the shocking decision in 2020 to step down as senior members of the British royal family and relocate to the US. Harry now describes it as fleeing.

Denying that he boasted about killing 25 people while serving in the Army in Afghanistan, Harry said, “I made a choice to share it because, having spent nearly two decades working with veterans all around the world, I think the most important thing is to be honest and to be able to give space to others to be able to share their experiences without any shame, and my whole goal and my attempt with sharing that detail is to reduce the number of suicides.”

Calling the ‘spin’ on his actual words ‘a dangerous lie’ that has made him an ‘increased target’, Harry said that this has been happening his entire life. Once again, he explained how information is disseminated to the press by the royal family, and appeared to accuse them of continuing to do so even today. He said that it got to the point where news articles would say that ‘the palace declined to comment’ on stories, even though they were filled with nameless sources. Harry said, “I was like, ‘The whole article is them commenting’. And even today, they’re doing the same thing. So, I don’t know what to say at this point, apart from, ‘You keep telling on yourselves’.”

“I want this to stop with me,” he said, adding, “It makes no sense for me to expose this practice, this toxic relationship between the palace and the press, if I know that someone else in my family is going to be the next target.”

Harry’s book has become a best-seller in the UK, where it reportedly sold 400,000 copies on its first day. The book will be released in India on January 19.