Emmy Awards 2019 nominations: The complete list

The 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards’ nominations were announced on Tuesday. Academy CEO Frank Scherma, Ken Jeong and The Good Place‘s D’Arcy Carden announced the nominations.

The Emmy Awards recognise excellence in television. They are the pre-eminent awards in the medium, being equivalent to Academy Awards (also called Oscars) for films, Tony Awards for theatre and Grammy Awards for music.

The nominee announcement was held at Wolf Theatre at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center in Los Angeles.

The awards ceremony this year is on September 22 and will be held in Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles. There are a total of 26 categories in the Primetime Emmy Awards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitts Creek

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

