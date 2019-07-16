Emmy Awards 2019 nominations: The complete list

The 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards’ nominations were announced on Tuesday. Academy CEO Frank Scherma, Ken Jeong and The Good Place‘s D’Arcy Carden announced the nominations.
The Emmy Awards recognise excellence in television. They are the pre-eminent awards in the medium, being equivalent to Academy Awards (also called Oscars) for films, Tony Awards for theatre and Grammy Awards for music.
The nominee announcement was held at Wolf Theatre at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center in Los Angeles.
The awards ceremony this year is on September 22 and will be held in Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles. There are a total of 26 categories in the Primetime Emmy Awards
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitts Creek
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
More details awaited.