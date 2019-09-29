Toggle Menu
Pretty Little Liars spin-off cancelled after one season

The Perfectionists revolved around Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse) and Mona Vanderwaal (Janel Parrish), now adults and working at a university, and a group of students at the college.

The Perfectionists
The Perfectionists wrapped its 10-episode run on May 22.

Freeform channel has cancelled Pretty Little Liars spin-off, The Perfectionists, just after its first season.

The show also featured Sofia Carson, Sydney Park, Eli Brown, Graeme Thomas King, Kelly Rutherford and Hayley Erin.

Alloy Entertainment and King’s Long Lake Media produced the show in collaboration with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

