Pretty Little Liars spin-off cancelled after one season

Freeform channel has cancelled Pretty Little Liars spin-off, The Perfectionists, just after its first season.

The show wrapped its 10-episode run on May 22.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the spin-off revolves around Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse) and Mona Vanderwaal (Janel Parrish), now adults and working at a university, and a group of students at the college.

The show also featured Sofia Carson, Sydney Park, Eli Brown, Graeme Thomas King, Kelly Rutherford and Hayley Erin.

Alloy Entertainment and King’s Long Lake Media produced the show in collaboration with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.