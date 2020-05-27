Preksha Mehta (1995-2020): A look at the actor’s career

Karan Kundra condoled the death of actor Preksha Mehta. (Photo: Preksha Mehta/Instagram) Karan Kundra condoled the death of actor Preksha Mehta. (Photo: Preksha Mehta/Instagram)

Television actor Preksha Mehta passed away in Indore on Monday. She hanged herself at her house where she was living with her parents.

The 25-year-old actor started her acting career by doing plays in Madhya Pradesh. She then moved to Mumbai and acted in TV shows like Crime Patrol, Tu Aashiqui, Laal Ishq and Meri Durga.

Preksha Mehta also made an appearance in Akshay Kumar starrer Padman. She also did a couple of music videos like “Tore Naina” and “Sakha”.

Actor Karan Kundrra sent his condolences to Preksha’s family and emphasised on having conversations about mental health.

Quoting Preksha’s last message on Instagram, Kundrra wrote on Twitter, “‘Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka marr jaana’ another television actor has committed suicide and this is what she posted last on her Instagram #prekshamehta this is extremely sad! You were so young.. you had your entire life in front of you! We need to talk more about mental health..”

‘Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka marr jaana’ another television actor has committed suicide and this is what she posted last on her Instagram #prekshamehta this is extremely sad! You were so young.. you had your entire life in front of you! We need to talk more about mental health.. — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) May 26, 2020

He added, “A look at her Instagram shows nothing out of the ordinary, which just shows how much more we need to care about people around us in these tough times and not just assume they’re fine! RIP little one, we shall pray for you! This too shall pass!”

Actor Richa Tiwari also paid tribute to Preksha Mehta in an Instagram post. Sharing the young actor’s photo, she wrote, “Chehre ki hasee ke peeche aisa bohot kuch chhupa hota hai jise har koi nahi samajh sakta. Preksha ka aakhri status tha – ‘sabse bura hota hai sapno ka mar jaana’. Humein mental health ke liye bhi utna hi jagrut hona hoga jitna ki hum physical health ke liye hote hai. Humare MPSD parivaar ki ek sadasya ab nahi rahi (Not everyone can understand the pain that is hidden behind a smile. Preksha’s last status was – ‘Nothing is worse than your dreams dying’. We need to give as much importance to mental health as we give to physical health. We lost a member of our MPSD (Madhya Pradesh School of Drama) family).”

