Preetika Rao: Fans have named their children after my Beintehaa character

Preetika Rao is currently seen in Laal Ishq. Preetika Rao is currently seen in Laal Ishq.

Preetika Rao made her mark with her very first television show Beintehaa. After a lull period, the actor recently made her comeback with &TV’s supernatural drama Laal Ishq. At the recently held launch of the show, the actor spoke to indianexpress.com about her rollercoaster stint on the small screen.

Sharing her experience of working in Laal Ishq, Preetika said, “It was interesting as Priyank (Sharma) and I were supposed to do a show together some time back. Though that didn’t happen, we had kept in touch and it was almost like working with a friend. I have always been a fan of supernatural and horror shows and I really feel it connects with the audience as well.”

The actor is still remembered for role in Beintehaa. She stated that it was indeed a life-changing project for her. “The show is still remembered and loved by everyone around the world. It has already been aired in so many countries in different languages. I recently went to Tanzania and I was surprised to meet two young girls, who have been named after my character Aaliya. It’s unbelievable how fans continue to shower their love.”

While Beintehaa was a super hit, Preetika’s second show Love Ka Hai Intezaar did not find many takers. When asked if it affected her, she said, “It wasn’t disappointing for me as I feel whatever time we were on screen, the audience loved our show. It was the channel’s internal commercial call even though there were a lot of interesting tracks pending. Even after the show, wherever I went people recognised me as Mohini and that was an overwhelming experience. I believe in short and sweet associations. Also, co-incidentally, I suffered from a very bad stomach infection during that time. So I wouldn’t have been able to work any way. I think it was a boon in disguise for me.”

When Preetika entered the industry many felt that she will go her sister Amrita Rao’s way and enter Bollywood. Talking about her career plans, the petite actor shared, “I am very content as a person and to be honest, in this industry, there’s no end to achieving as a new high awaits you every day. So you need to know your contentment bar and find your happiness. As for Bollywood, I got a lot of offers when I was studying. And now after working on television and the rise of digitalization, it really doesn’t matter which medium you are working. It’s no more about a Friday-to-Friday destiny as the dynamics have completely changed. So I simply aspire to only do good roles in near future.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd