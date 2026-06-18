Preeti Simoes on her equation with Kapil Sharma: ‘We have grown in different directions’

TV producer Preeti Simoes, who served as the creative director on Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, is currently busy with ZEE5’s reality show Maa Hain Na. Although Preeti and Kapil Sharma parted ways on a bitter note following a fallout, the two now share a cordial relationship. In a recent interview with SCREEN, she looked back on her tiff with Kapil.
Preeti Simoes on fallout with Kapil Sharma
In 2018, Kapil Sharma and Preeti Simoes had a bitter fallout, with the comedian filing complaints against the TV producer for extortion and defamation. Revisiting that controversy, Preeti said, “It’s an old story. It happened during The Kapil Sharma Show; they were with Sony TV that time. They are together now and doing so well together. We are in touch, but not regularly. However, Sunil is family to us. With Kapil, it’s so nice that when we meet, we meet beautifully. Both have grown in different directions. The best part is he is very supportive about it. I don’t watch the show anymore; I have an emotional attachment to it. But I see clips when Sunil sends them. That was a phase; it was bound to happen. I am glad they are together now.”
Preeti added that the media attention made things ugly. “It happened with me too. When I was in a high-profile relationship, I was totally put to the cleaners. Nobody asked me. A very small number of journalists asked me. It could have been that two people can part ways due to creative differences also; it doesn’t always have to be something else. It went on for a very long time.”
What Kapil Sharma and Preeti Simoes said after the fallout
According to a report in Zee News back then, Kapil Sharma said in his complaint, “Right from the shooting schedules to guest coordination–everything was managed by Preeti. And for that, I paid her ₹2 lakh a month. Soon, I hired her sister Neeti as well, and as the show became popular and the channel benefited from it, I raised their salaries.” Kapil also accused Preeti and Neeti of charging money from audience members to attend the show. He revealed an employee brought this to his notice. “She told me that they charge money from the people who want to sit in the audience, and the rates vary depending on which row. People who sit in the front row are charged more. In February 2018, I confronted Preeti at her house and requested her to end all of this. She replied, ‘You are nothing without me in the industry, and I will not leave you. I will swipe you away from the industry and if you want to end all of this then pay me ₹25 lakh.’ I left her house after that.”
Preeti Simoes fiercely contested these claims, striking back in an interview with Hindustan Times by turning the focus onto the comedian’s mental well-being. She said, “My biggest concern is his mental health, which has deteriorated drastically in the past few months. I’ve spoken to him many times; he has messaged me and visited me, and I’ve realised that he’s not the same man that he was a year ago. It’s not just depression… it could be bipolar disorder or schizophrenia. He’s getting suicidal thoughts. I’ve seen a very different him. His face has changed, his eyes have changed. He switches topics when he is talking. He repeats the same things 10 times when he speaks to me. Whoever is doing this to him, I really want to say, ‘Give up, move out, and take him to rehab and give the poor man a chance to live.’ I am scared because tomorrow, if in this state of depression, he does something, they’ll lose such a beautiful person.”
After the split, Preeti and Neeti Simoes launched their own production house, The Little Frodo, under which they have produced several web shows and TV shows.
Disclaimer: This article discusses past professional and personal conflicts between public figures, which may include mentions of sensitive personal matters. This content is intended for informational purposes and does not constitute medical or professional advice.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More