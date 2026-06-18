Preeti Simoes on her equation with Kapil Sharma: ‘We have grown in different directions’

TV producer Preeti Simoes, who served as the creative director on Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, is currently busy with ZEE5’s reality show Maa Hain Na. Although Preeti and Kapil Sharma parted ways on a bitter note following a fallout, the two now share a cordial relationship. In a recent interview with SCREEN, she looked back on her tiff with Kapil.

In 2018, Kapil Sharma and Preeti Simoes had a bitter fallout, with the comedian filing complaints against the TV producer for extortion and defamation. Revisiting that controversy, Preeti said, “It’s an old story. It happened during The Kapil Sharma Show; they were with Sony TV that time. They are together now and doing so well together. We are in touch, but not regularly. However, Sunil is family to us. With Kapil, it’s so nice that when we meet, we meet beautifully. Both have grown in different directions. The best part is he is very supportive about it. I don’t watch the show anymore; I have an emotional attachment to it. But I see clips when Sunil sends them. That was a phase; it was bound to happen. I am glad they are together now.”

Also Read: Preeti Simoes opens up about Kapil Sharma: The downfall only came after we separated

Preeti added that the media attention made things ugly. “It happened with me too. When I was in a high-profile relationship, I was totally put to the cleaners. Nobody asked me. A very small number of journalists asked me. It could have been that two people can part ways due to creative differences also; it doesn’t always have to be something else. It went on for a very long time.”

What Kapil Sharma and Preeti Simoes said after the fallout

According to a report in Zee News back then, Kapil Sharma said in his complaint, “Right from the shooting schedules to guest coordination–everything was managed by Preeti. And for that, I paid her ₹2 lakh a month. Soon, I hired her sister Neeti as well, and as the show became popular and the channel benefited from it, I raised their salaries.” Kapil also accused Preeti and Neeti of charging money from audience members to attend the show. He revealed an employee brought this to his notice. “She told me that they charge money from the people who want to sit in the audience, and the rates vary depending on which row. People who sit in the front row are charged more. In February 2018, I confronted Preeti at her house and requested her to end all of this. She replied, ‘You are nothing without me in the industry, and I will not leave you. I will swipe you away from the industry and if you want to end all of this then pay me ₹25 lakh.’ I left her house after that.”

Some people just want to defame you for few bucks but it will take ages to make a stand against the wrong.. I shall do it today n forever.. pic.twitter.com/Vg8bJoWwhF — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 7, 2018

Preeti Simoes fiercely contested these claims, striking back in an interview with Hindustan Times by turning the focus onto the comedian’s mental well-being. She said, “My biggest concern is his mental health, which has deteriorated drastically in the past few months. I’ve spoken to him many times; he has messaged me and visited me, and I’ve realised that he’s not the same man that he was a year ago. It’s not just depression… it could be bipolar disorder or schizophrenia. He’s getting suicidal thoughts. I’ve seen a very different him. His face has changed, his eyes have changed. He switches topics when he is talking. He repeats the same things 10 times when he speaks to me. Whoever is doing this to him, I really want to say, ‘Give up, move out, and take him to rehab and give the poor man a chance to live.’ I am scared because tomorrow, if in this state of depression, he does something, they’ll lose such a beautiful person.”

After the split, Preeti and Neeti Simoes launched their own production house, The Little Frodo, under which they have produced several web shows and TV shows.

Disclaimer: This article discusses past professional and personal conflicts between public figures, which may include mentions of sensitive personal matters. This content is intended for informational purposes and does not constitute medical or professional advice.