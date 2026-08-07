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‘Became somebody’s ex-girlfriend in every headline’: Preeti Simoes on Kapil Sharma link-up
Television producer Preeti Simoes has opened up about her past relationship with Kapil Sharma, revealing how being constantly labelled as 'somebody's ex-girlfriend' has overshadowed her professional achievements.
Television producer Preeti Simoes has addressed the constant media attention surrounding her past relationship with comedian Kapil Sharma. Years after the two parted ways, Preeti said she finds it frustrating that headlines continue to identify her as Kapil Sharma’s “ex-girlfriend” instead of recognising her professional accomplishments.
Speaking about the labels attached to her, Preeti said that for years she was known as “somebody’s girlfriend,” and after the breakup, she became “somebody’s ex-girlfriend.” She pointed out that despite moving on in life and building her own career, public conversations often reduce her identity to a past relationship.
‘Became somebody’s ex-girlfriend in every headline’
“For the longest time, I was somebody’s girlfriend. Then, after we broke up and moved on with our separate lives, I became somebody’s ex-girlfriend in every headline. It had nothing to do with what I do. It was always ‘so-and-so’s ex-girlfriend’ or ‘so-and-so’s girlfriend.’ I don’t think the audience is really interested in that. I think it’s a section of the media that believes people will click only when you’re connected to a famous name,” Preeti Simoes told Free Press Journal.
The TV producer also highlighted the double standards women face after a breakup. She observed that people rarely know what truly happens between two individuals, yet women are often the first to be blamed or judged. According to her, these assumptions not only affect personal lives but also overshadow years of hard work and professional achievements.
“It’s very frustrating because nobody really knows what’s happening between two people. They could be very happy being friends, or they could simply be cordial with each other in a professional space. But the labels of ‘girlfriend’ and ‘ex-girlfriend’ continue forever. And if it’s a woman, the assumption is always, ‘She must have done something,’” she shared.
In an earlier interview with SCREEN, Preeti Simoes had revealed that she and Kapil Sharma have moved on from the bitterness and now share a cordial equation. “We are in touch, but not regularly. With Kapil, it’s so nice that when we meet, we meet beautifully. Both have grown in different directions. The best part is he is very supportive about it,” she said, adding that she is happy to see him doing well professionally. Reflecting on the fallout, Preeti described it as “a phase” that was bound to happen and said she is glad both have found their own paths.
Who is Preeti Simoes?
For those unaware, Preeti Simoes is a well-known television producer who has worked on several popular projects, including Aakhri Sach, Dil Diyan Gallan, Comedy Nights with Kapil, The Kapil Sharma Show, Kanpurwale Khuranas, Gangs of Filmistaan, and Sunita Ahuja’s YouTube show.
Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma tied the knot with Ginni Chatrath in December 2018. The couple are parents to two children, daughter Anayra, and son Trishaan.
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