‘Became somebody’s ex-girlfriend in every headline’: Preeti Simoes on Kapil Sharma link-up

Television producer Preeti Simoes has addressed the constant media attention surrounding her past relationship with comedian Kapil Sharma. Years after the two parted ways, Preeti said she finds it frustrating that headlines continue to identify her as Kapil Sharma’s “ex-girlfriend” instead of recognising her professional accomplishments.

Speaking about the labels attached to her, Preeti said that for years she was known as “somebody’s girlfriend,” and after the breakup, she became “somebody’s ex-girlfriend.” She pointed out that despite moving on in life and building her own career, public conversations often reduce her identity to a past relationship.

‘Became somebody’s ex-girlfriend in every headline’

“For the longest time, I was somebody’s girlfriend. Then, after we broke up and moved on with our separate lives, I became somebody’s ex-girlfriend in every headline. It had nothing to do with what I do. It was always ‘so-and-so’s ex-girlfriend’ or ‘so-and-so’s girlfriend.’ I don’t think the audience is really interested in that. I think it’s a section of the media that believes people will click only when you’re connected to a famous name,” Preeti Simoes told Free Press Journal.