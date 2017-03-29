Kamya Punjabi rejects defamation claims by Pratyusha Banerjee’s boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh

Balika Vadhu actor Pratyusha Banerjee’s boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh is accused of abetting her suicide last year. Balika Vadhu actor Pratyusha Banerjee’s boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh is accused of abetting her suicide last year.

It has been almost a year to television star Pratyusha Banerjee’s death, but the controversy around her suicide doesn’t seem to end. Her boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh, who is accused of abetting Pratyusha’s suicide, has registered a complaint against her close friend and actor Kamya Punjabi, accusing her of defaming him and tampering an old video of his girlfriend. And on her part, Kamya has rejected all claims and said she isn’t answerable to Rahul.

Rahul filed the complaint on Tuesday, days after Kamya tweeted a teaser of a short film featuring Pratyusha. Rahul, in his complaint, claimed that the said video is an old one and Kamya has tampered with it to gain publicity. He also wrote that she has portrayed him in a bad light in the short movie.

“Pratyusha didn’t make any short film during our relationship. This Kamya Punjabi, in order to gain publicity, has used my name and tampered the video,” Rahul has written in the complaint.

Kamya, on the other side, laughed off all Rahul’s allegations. When contacted, the actor told indianexpress.com, “Had there been any credibility to what he is saying, I would have got a call by the police or they would have taken some action. I don’t know why that man is giving himself so much importance. I am not answerable to him. He can say what he wants to say. People can see that it is Pratyusha in the video. He has nothing to do with the film.”

Rahul has sought an FIR and demanded an action against Kamya under the cyber law and penal code.

Check out the copy of the police complaint filed by Rahul Raj Singh against Kamya Punjabi.

Kamya and Rahul made their disliking for each other apparent publically, after Pratyusha committed suicide on April 1 last year.

Watch Pratyusha Banerjee’s last short film Hum Kuchh Kah Na Sakey promo here:

Kamya alleged that Rahul was abusive towards Pratyusha and was responsible for her death, while Rahul accused her of using his girlfriend. Kamya and Pratyusha became close friends when they participated in Bigg Boss season seven, in 2013.

