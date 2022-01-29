Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty or Karan Kundrra: Ex-contestants pick their Bigg Boss 15 winner

After four long months of controversies and conspiracies, love stories and ugly fights, Bigg Boss 15 is all set to crown its next winner. Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat and Rashami Desai are in the six finalists this year. On Sunday night, Salman Khan will raise the hand of one person, crowning them the winner. While fans have already prayed and wished for their favourite to be the one, indianexpress.com decided to quiz former contestants of the reality show, on who should be the Bigg Boss 15 winner. These celebrities have individually gone through similar journeys in different seasons and understand what it takes to be the champion.

Here’s what they had to say:

Shefali Jariwala (Season 13): I want Pratik Sehajpal to win. He is strong, enthusiastic and has been contributing a lot to the game from the beginning. He also has a huge fan following and all qualities one needs to win Bigg Boss.

Somi Khan (Season 12): I think Shamita should win the show. She is the most dignified player and has performed very well so far. She is confident and very clear with her thoughts. Her journey in the show has also been very inspiring. I wish her all the best and hope to see her as the winner of BB 15.

Suyyash Rai (Season 9): I am being a little biased, but for me, it’s Karan Kundrra or Tejasswi. I don’t like anyone else that much nor do I think anyone else should win. I mean they are all good but KK and Teju’s game has been amazing from day one.

Shefali Bagga (Season 13): I am in Muscat and could not follow the season. But I would really want Pratik to win. He has worked hard for the show, put in effort and the audience has seen all shades of his personality. He deserves to win

Saba Khan (Season 12): According to me, Shamita Shetty should win the show. She has been so real in the show and given 100 per cent to all tasks. She also made some genuine connections and fiercely played the game with utmost dignity and grace.

Vikas Gupta (Season 11): The show should have been won by Rakhi Sawant because she got the show moving. However, as we know wildcards never win. My top three would be Karan, Shamita and Tejaswi. Everyone makes mistakes in this show, it’s a journey. The one who makes the least, deserves to win. Or the one, who is too dedh shaana (street smart).

Arti Singh (Season 13): I am rooting for Pratik. He has played the game solo for many months. He deserves the trophy.

Surbhi Rana (Season 12): Honestly, Bigg Boss is a toxic show and it should be shut forever.

Arhaan Khan (Season 13): I really want Pratik to win but I feel Shamita or Karan will take home the trophy. According to me, Pratik is the only guy who deserves to win the show, given the efforts he has put in.

Puneesh Sharma (Season 11): I think Shamita Shetty. She is mentally strong and doesn’t take any nonsense from anyone. Shamita has always taken stands and is very classy. I just love her.

Romil Choudhary (Season 12): Pratik has been my favourite all this while. I would also want to praise Nishant as they both did a great job. From nowhere to being finalists on the show is worth applause. However, as we all know the real player is Bigg Boss. The winner is not really decided by worthiness or votes. The makers take their own decisions as we recently saw happening with Umar Riaz too. Given how favouritism works on the show, I feel Shamita will be the winner, followed by Tejasswi and Karan.

Bandgee Kalra (Season 11): I am supporting Pratik and Shamita and I think they have evolved. They have definitely become better human beings. We have also seen their emotions, friendships and passion for the show. I really wish one among them wins the show. If not Pratik then Shamita for sure!

Do let us know who you are rooting for as the Bigg Boss 15 winner.