Pratik Sehajpal gets evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, fans call it unfair

Bigg Boss star Pratik Sehajpal was the latest contestant to get eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. On Sunday, Rohit Shetty evicted the actor after he failed to perform the final stunt, while being pitted against Jannat Zubair and Kanika Mann.
This week, contestants were divided into two groups for stunts, however, no one picked Pratik, and he was sent for the elimination directly. In the stunt, contestants had to stand on a rotating platform at a certain height, and then jump on to the next. While Jannat and Kanika managed to complete the task, Pratik aborted it. He mentioned feeling dizzy as soon as he stepped on the platform, and thus decided to not do the stunt. Host Rohit Shetty looked visibly upset at his decision, and bid him a farewell from the show.
Fans also did not take Pratik’s eviction too kindly as they felt his presence in the final task was unfair in the first place. The actor too took to Twitter to thank his fans for supporting him. He also shared a picture of his name being on the trend list. A fan wrote, “Pratik u did so well.Kisiko aese hi elimination stunt pe nhi bhej sakte. And when others are convinced ki Rubina ko elimination stunt pe bhejni hain so why pressurising them to change the Decision. Ap jitna kar sakte the apne kiye 💓,” wrote a fan. Another posted, “It’s ok sabka koi na koi din kharab hota hai Maybe it was not your day so don’t feel bad n move on ♥️♥️.” “We love you pratik ❤️❤️! We all are proud of you pratik ❤️❤️❤️.. Bass Ye biased show hai roz apna asli rang dekha tha hai ! MORE POWER TO YOU PRATIK,” wrote another fan.
However, as per sources, Pratik Sehajpal will make a wild card entry in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 soon. Since he was one of the most loved contestants this season, the makers decided to give him another chance.
Having risen to fame via Love School, Pratik Sehajpal became a fan favourite with his participation in Ace of Space and then Bigg Boss OTT. He was also the runner up of Bigg Boss 15, which was eventually won by Tejasswi Prakash.
