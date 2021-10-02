Pratik Gandhi quits KBC on this Rs 25 lakh question, jokes ‘Risk hai toh ishq hai’ doesn’t apply here

Friday’s episode of Sony TV’s quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 was a treat for all the Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi fans. The two actors shared several interesting stories about their life and experiences in the film industry. Apart from having fun on the show with the host Amitabh Bachchan, Gandhi and Tripathi played a mindful game.

After winning Rs 12,50,000 with the help of four lifelines, the question worth Rs 25 lakh gave them a tough time. After pondering much about the correct answer, the two actors decided to quit the game instead of taking the risk.

The question that made the Mirzapur fame and the Scam 1992 actor quit KBC 13 was, “The Government of India is planning to build the National Maritime Heritage Complex at which of these historical places in India?” Options were: Hampi, Konark, Lothal and Mahabalipuram.

Pratik Gandhi and Pankaj Tripathi failed to answer this question on KBC 13. (Photo: SonyLIV) Pratik Gandhi and Pankaj Tripathi failed to answer this question on KBC 13. (Photo: SonyLIV)

In his peculiar way, Pankaj Tripathi entertained the audience even while thinking about the correct answer. He imagined what the people who know the answer must be thinking about him and his companion Pratik Gandhi. He said, “Inme se kayi logon ko uttar maaloom hoga, par soch rahe honge inke dimag mein kyun nahi aa raha hai. Aur kayio ko ye kaafi aasan lag raha hoga aur soch rahe honge itna asaan cheez bhi ye log nahi bata paa rahe hain (Many of these people would know the answer and must be thinking why are we not able to answer this. Some must also be thinking why can’t we answer such a simple question).” His thoughts left Gandhi and Bachchan amused.

However, the two actors couldn’t answer the question and quit the show with Rs 12.5 lakh. Gandhi said “Risk hai toh iskk hai” sounds good only as a dialogue and he doesn’t want to apply it on the show. Upon quitting, they guessed the answer as Mahabalipuram, which was incorrect. The correct answer was Lothal.

On the show, Gandhi and Tripathi shared how things have changed for them on the work front ever since their films and shows got successful. They also indulged in some fun banter with Bachchan who also gave the two actors a translation challenge.

Kaun Banega Crorepati airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.