Pratigya star Pooja Gor remembers ‘Bauji’ Anupam Shyam: ‘You guided me to path of success like a teacher’

Actor Pooja Gor on Monday penned an emotional note, remembering her Pratigya co-star and veteran actor Anupam Shyam, who passed away due to multiple organ failure.

Anupam Shyam, who had been admitted to Lifeline hospital, Goregaon here for four days, died in the wee hours of Monday. He was 63. He had played pivotal roles in several films and television shows, among which Star Plus’ daily soap Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya stood tall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja A Gor 🧿 (@poojagor)

Pooja, who played the titular role, shared screen space with Anupam, who played her father-in-law Sajjan Singh Thakur. Their off screen relationship, however, was that of a student-teacher, Pooja wrote in her Instagram post.

“Pratigya and Sajjan Singh Thakur might have had opposing ideologies but ‘Bitya’ and ‘Bauji’s’ relationship was extremely special. You took me under your wings, taught me the correct pronunciation and like a teacher, guided me on to the path of success, for which I will forever be grateful to you,” read an excerpt from Pooja’s post, which she penned in Hindi.

She further wrote that she would always miss his “affection and protectiveness” but is glad she has Hindi literature books gifted by him to treasure. “The Hindi literature you gifted me still keeps me company. Your affection, protectiveness and unmatched talent will always be missed. May you rest in peace.”

Anupam Shyam’s last project was Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya season two, the shoot of which he had recently resumed.