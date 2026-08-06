Pranit More announces Ghayal after Rs 370 biryani row: ‘I can’t change what happened’

A few months after finding himself at the centre of the Rs 370 biryani controversy, stand-up comedian Pranit More is returning to the stage with a new comedy special, Ghayal. The row, which dominated social media and even drew reactions from several celebrities, had briefly overshadowed his career. Now, More appears to be addressing that chapter through his latest show.

On Instagram, Pranit unveiled the poster for Ghayal. The monochrome artwork features him standing still as blurred figures move around him, seemingly symbolising the chaos that surrounded him over the past few months. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “GHAYAL I can’t change what happened, but I can choose who I become because of it. Ghayal is the story of that journey. Beginning in Mumbai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranit More (@rj_pranit)

Also Read – Pranit More gets emotional as fans support him at first show after Rs 370 biryani row

‘Wondered if you will accept me’

Just days ago, Pranit More spoke publicly about the controversy during one of his live performances. In a clip from his first show after the backlash, reportedly held in Georgia on June 14, the comedian became visibly emotional as he thanked the audience for standing by him. He said, “When I came on stage, I wondered whether these people would accept me. I felt really good that you all were so supportive, even after everything that happened. So, thank you so much.” Soon after, members of the audience responded with chants of “We love you” and loud cheers.

Reflecting on the impact of the episode, Pranit added, “So many things happened. Look, I didn’t start doing stand-up for money or to become famous. After the job I used to do, I got into stand-up because it brought me joy. The point was always to bring joy to other people as well. So, when that doesn’t happen, it does hurt a little.”

The comedian also recalled a conversation with his mother in the aftermath of the controversy. “My mom told me just one thing: ‘You made a mistake and apologised. Your behaviour will show it.’ I asked, ‘What if they still don’t like it?’ Mom said, ‘Everyone makes mistakes. Is there anyone among you who has never made a mistake?’ So, I won’t do this again, brother. Thank you so much for giving me another chance. I have done a lot of shows, but I will always remember this show and all of you.”

Also Read – Rs 370 biryani row: Pranit More turned the woman into material; sexual coercion into a joke

What was the Rs 370 biryani controversy?

Pranit More faced widespread criticism in early June after a crowd-work clip from one of his stand-up performances went viral online. In the video, an audience member spoke about going on a date where he spent Rs 370 on chicken biryani. After dropping the woman home, he claimed he expected sexual favours in return because he had paid for the meal. He said, “I told her that since I spent Rs 370, I would make sure I got my money’s worth.”

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The clip sparked outrage on social media, with many criticising both the audience member’s remarks and Pranit’s response during the interaction. As the backlash intensified, the comedian issued a public apology.

Pranit More’s apology

In a video shared after the controversy, Pranit More acknowledged his mistake and accepted the criticism directed at him. He said, “I wanted to address this issue for a long time, but I couldn’t because my Instagram account was suspended. You must have seen the crowd-work video for which I have been receiving a lot of hate. And rightly so. I deserve this criticism because during that crowd interaction, I made multiple derogatory remarks. People laughed, and I got carried away. It was a lapse in judgement.” He further added, “It was a huge mistake. I could have stopped it from happening or taken a stand, but instead, I gave it a platform where it was celebrated.”

Pranit More first gained wider recognition after appearing on Bigg Boss 19. Before pursuing comedy full-time, he worked as a radio jockey and later transitioned into stand-up and digital content creation.