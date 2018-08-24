Bigg Boss Tamil 2: Prachi Mishra breaks up with Mahat after he confesses his love for Yashika

Bigg Boss Tamil 2: Mahat Raghavendra has been the most controversial contestant of the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Tamil. Bigg Boss Tamil 2: Mahat Raghavendra has been the most controversial contestant of the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Trouble for Mahat Raghavendra is mounting both inside and outside the Bigg Boss Tamil house. A day after he confessed love for his co-contestant Yashika on the show, his girlfriend Prachi Mishra made an unexpected announcement.

Prachi, a model and Femina Miss India Earth 2012, wrote on her Instagram page that she is calling it quits. “… I sent someone whom I love and we planned our life around the big boss timing etc. I am making my personal life public so that ppl who are bombarding my social media with msgs of sympathy or filthy things – plz know one thing that mahat Went inside Like this! He was in love and I still am…. To answer everyone – I am not with him anymore, but I will meet him in Person and discuss everything (sic),” she wrote, while sharing a video of Mahat that seems to be taken hours before he entered the Bigg Boss show earlier this year.

“He is in love with Yashika and that’s open now, I am hurt but this will not change my life and I will take care of myself. He is mean to Mumtaz and his only well wisher janani, he is not standing for her too! It’s a humble Request to everyone plz stop asking me anything about him, thank you for all the msgs and concern that you have shown, it’s my personal life and I will take care (sic),” she added. “I AM NOT WITH MAHAT SO PLS LEAVE MY SOCIAL MEDIA FOR MY WORK Thank you.”

The post, however, has since been deleted.

It may be recalled that recently Prachi had revealed that she and Mahat met in Dubai two years ago and have been seeing each other since then. She also said they had plans to tie the knot next year.

Mahat has been the most controversial contestant of the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Tamil. His close proximity with Yashika and his hostile behavior have been highly debated topics of the show among the viewers.

