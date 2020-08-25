Powerpuff Girls live-action series in the works at CW

Created by Craig McCracken, the original Powerpuff Girls series ran for six seasons between 1998 and 2005.

A live-action version of the classic Cartoon Network series, The Powerpuff Girls, is in development at The CW.

The new series will feature adult versions of the three kindergarten-aged superheroes Blossom, Buttercup and Bubbles — from the classic animated series, created by Craig McCracken.

According to Variety, the project hails from writers and executive producers Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody.

In the original series, which ran for six seasons between 1998 and 2005, Professor Utonium accidentally created the pint-sized superheroes by combining sugar, spice, and everything nice with the mysterious Chemical X.

The upcoming live-action show will feature the titular heroes as disillusioned twenty-something who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting.

Sarah Schechter, and David Madden will executive produce via Berlanti Productions. Warner Bros. Television will produce.

The Powerpuff Girls had a movie adaptation in 2002, while a rebooted animated series began airing on Cartoon Network in 2016.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.