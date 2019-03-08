Post #MeToo movement, men in Bollywood say it is better to hire only men: Gazal Dhaliwal

Screenwriter Gazal Dhaliwal, credited with films like Qarib Qarib Single and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, on Friday said that it is important to address the way #MeToo movement is being used by powerful men in the industry against women.

Gazal was speaking at the panel discussion on Women shaping the narrative in media and entertainment. The screenwriter made her point when the session’s moderator acknowledged there was no man on the panel.

“We would love to have an honest conversation with a man. But I think men on this panel would be politically correct and say things we would like them to say,” Gazal Dhaliwal said.

She added, “Whereas, I have heard men in the industry saying, ‘Because of this #MeToo movement, it is best to only hire men. When both men and women are equally talented, let’s take a man only. There won’t be any issue.’ That’s also a conversation we need to address at some point,” she said.

The writer was joined by filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Guneet Monga and actor Vidya Balan on the panel.