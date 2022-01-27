Post Bigg Boss 15 exit, Rakhi Sawant enjoys ‘first meal’ with ‘hubby’ Ritesh Singh: ‘I missed you so much’. Watch video

While Bigg Boss 15 is yet to air its latest eviction, fans found out that it is Rakhi Sawant who will be evicted after she made an appearance in public. She was caught by paparazzi at the gym on Wednesday evening and was soon joined by husband Ritesh Singh. Later in the day, Rakhi took to Instagram to share a video of herself and Ritesh having dinner. Addressing him as ‘my hubby’, she says that she really missed him in the house.

Stating that it’s her first meal after Bigg Boss with ‘my hubby Ritesh’, Rakhi says in the video, “Hey sweetie pie, I missed you so much in the Bigg Boss house.” She then tells fans that they are having dinner together. “I am so happy,” she adds before giving a glimpse of her plate and saying how she loves the chicken dish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

During her entry as a wild card on Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi Sawant had introduced Ritesh Singh as her husband. However, recently during a task, she confessed that they are not legally married and just took pheras in a hotel room. She also gave an ultimatum that she’ll only stay with him if he provides her a marriage certificate. As readers would know, Ritesh is already seeking divorce from his first wife.

On Wednesday, as Rakhi and Ritesh interacted with the paparazzi, it seemed like they were in a happy space. Dressed in an orange tracksuit, Rakhi held Ritesh close. Given it’s the first time they were spotted together, the cameramen were happy to click them. Looking dapper in his black leather jacket, Ritesh was all smiles as he stood besides Rakhi. In a candid moment, the Main Hoon Na actor even asked the paparazzi, “Kaisa hai mera pati (How’s my husband)?” The paparazzi replied, “Ekdum kadak (very cool), adding that they make for a good pair.

In her inimitable style, Rakhi Sawant went on to tell Ritesh Singh that he will need to make six-pack abs like Umar Riaz while he is in India. Caught off guard by the suggestion, he smiled to say that he will join her gym soon.