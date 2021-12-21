Post Bigg Boss 15 eviction, Rajiv Adatia parties with Shilpa Shetty

Rajiv Adatia and Ritesh Singh were evicted from Bigg Boss 15 on Sunday. Following the elimination, Rajiv was recently spotted hanging out with Shilpa Shetty at her Mumbai house. Sharing a video, the actor-producer said ‘from one sister to another’ referring to Shamita Shetty. Both Shamita and Shilpa consider him as their rakhi brother.

In the video, shared on his Instagram story, as Rajiv thanks Shilpa for a lovely dinner, she jokes that for a change he is not cooking. Given Rajiv was assigned kitchen duties in the Bigg Boss house, the statement left him in splits. The two then mention how they are missing Shamita, and elder sister Shilpa even makes a sad face remembering her ‘Tunki’.

Rajiv Adatia had an interesting journey in the Bigg Boss 15 house. While initially he was just considered as Shamita’s brother, he slowly won hearts inside and outside the show with his innocence and humour. However, his journey too saw it fair share of controversies. Be it his alleged relationship with co-housemate Ieshaan Sehgal, Afsana Khan accusing him of touching her inappropriately or Salman Khan pulling up Pratik Sehajpal for poking fun at Rajiv, he was definitely under the spotlight several times.

Before entering the house, Rajiv had spoken to indianexpress.com and shared why he feels the audience would vote for him. “I think the audience will relate with me. I have worked my way up without a godfather and viewers will be able to connect with my journey. Bigg Boss is not only about having a fan following but also that connect you develop. Hence I am sure I will get votes,” he said.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is gearing up to judge India’s Got Talent that’s set to launch on January 15 on Sony TV.