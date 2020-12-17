Pooja Gor confirms breakup with Raj Singh Arora

Pooja Gor and Raj Singh Arora shared screen space in The Serial. (Photo: Pooja Gor/Instagram)

Actors Pooja Gor and Raj Singh Arora have decided to part ways. In an Instagram post, Gor shared the news, adding that “the love and respect we have for each other is for a lifetime.”

In a long note, the Pratigya actor shared that while there were speculations about her relationship with Raj over the past few months, she wanted to take time before talking about it. The actor reasoned that “difficult decisions take time to process.”

Pooja Gor further wrote that Raj Singh Arora has been a very important influence in her life, and she would always be grateful to him. Gor added that the two would continue to be friends.

2020 has been a year with a lot of changes. The good & the not-so-good. There has been a lot of speculation about my relationship with Raj over the past few months. Difficult decisions take time to process, hence, I wanted to take some time before talking about it.

Raj & I have decided to part ways. Even though life may lead us on different paths, the love & respect we have for each other is for a lifetime. I will always wish the best for him as he has been a very important influence in my life, and I will always be grateful to him. We continue to be friends & that will never change.

It has taken a good amount of time and courage for me to talk about this, and this is all I want to say for now. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy at this time.

Pooja Gor and Raj Singh Arora, who met through common friends, dated for almost a decade. Last year, news about trouble in their paradise had made headlines. While the couple accepted that they were having issues, they assured their fans that they were working towards sorting it out.

On the work front, Gor’s latest web series Shrikant Bashir recently released on SonyLIV. Arora was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

