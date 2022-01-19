Pooja Banerjee on getting weird pregnancy advice: ‘A co-star asked me to quit Kumkum Bhagya’

Actor Pooja Banerjee is all set to embrace motherhood, and as per her admission, there’s no nervousness, only excitement. She opted to work throughout her pregnancy and said it has been a smooth experience. However, it wasn’t so at the start when Pooja decided to sit at home, falling for the age-old societal pressure.

“My first reaction was to quit Kumkum Bhagya as I was pregnant. It was such a different and new thing for me and I didn’t know any better. I thought this is what women have to do. Thankfully, I had some good advisors at home, who told me otherwise. Honestly, I am so thankful that I took that into consideration. Even people at work were so supportive. Their first question to me was to tell us how we can work things your way. I was shocked that this could also be an option. That gave me confidence and I decided to go ahead with it. Ours is not a 9-5 job where you can work less or take a break when you are not feeling well. We had to do a lot of cheat shots. The team was so supportive, they would even ask me while writing scripts, what I was comfortable doing. I think I was more involved with my work during my pregnancy,” Pooja Banerjee told in a chat with indianexpress.com.

While the actor agrees that it will take time for people to accept pregnant women working in TV industry, the change is happening. “It just makes you very happy that you are doing what you love. It also makes you feel so good that people at work are supportive. My doctor was also very adamant that I should be on my feet till my ninth month as it helps in bringing a healthier child into the world. It’s all thanks to my husband, mother, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law that I could make this decision. And I hope I can make a difference in changing this old-age notion.”

However, Pooja also accepted that she received a lot of weird advice. She shared that there would be people who would congratulate her and the next moment ask when she is quitting the show. “They would straight-forward say this is your last month on set. And then I remember while I was going through a tough phase with morning sickness, I had someone tell me why don’t I quit work if it’s bothering me so much. I am not judging anyone because this is what we have seen while growing up, but it’s time we realise that even pregnant women can live a normal life.”

A woman also goes through multiple changes in her body as she preps to give birth. Given actors are insecure about how they look, we asked Pooja how did she deal with the transformation. “I think the most important lesson was from the doctor. She asked me to embrace the changes as it’s absolutely fine and not think much about it. That’s how I took everything with love and kindness. And then, of course, Sandeep came in. He was extremely supportive and positive. Every time I got a little critical, he would say that everything is good. I just hope every wife gets a husband like him,” she added with a smile.