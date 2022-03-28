Pooja Banerjee shares first photo of her baby girl: ‘Say hello to Sana S Sejwaal’

Television actor Pooja Banerjee on Monday took to Instagram to share the first photo of her baby girl. Pooja shared a dreamy picture from her baby’s photoshoot and also revealed her daughter’s name.

Sharing the photo, Pooja wrote, “Say Hello to Sana S Sejwaal @sanassejwaal our little princess born on 12th of March ❤ Your tiny feet have filled our home and hearts with immense love ❤ May your tiny little feet have big footprints in this world… love Mamma & Papa @sandeepsejwal Thank you @falgunikharwaphotography for capturing our Gulabo so beautifully and with utmost care ❤ #Gulabo #SanaSSejwaal #littlePrincess #SandeepSejwal #PoojaBanerjee #BlueMermaid #BabyPoo #SejwalJr.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Sandeep Sejwal (@poojabanerjeee)

Earlier today, the actor shared pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot. Sharing the photos, Pooja wrote, “Can’t believe when I was shooting for this picture, YOU were just 10 days away from your arrival!!! YOU already have given me all YOUR love, YOU understand me and have been a beautiful Child during my entire pregnancy and I know YOU will be a beautiful person in and out ❤.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Sandeep Sejwal (@poojabanerjeee)

Pooja Banerjee and her husband Sandeep Sejwal welcomed their daughter on March 12. Announcing the arrival of her baby girl, Pooja wrote, “This is the feeling that can’t be expressed in words, we are overwhelmed and very happy to welcome our little angel in our lives. #OurGulabo.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandeep Sejwal (@sandeepsejwal)

See some photos from Pooja Banerjee’s pregnancy photoshoot:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Sandeep Sejwal (@poojabanerjeee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Sandeep Sejwal (@poojabanerjeee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Sandeep Sejwal (@poojabanerjeee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Sandeep Sejwal (@poojabanerjeee)

Pooja Banerjee was last seen in Kumkum Bhagya.