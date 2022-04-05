Pooja Banerjee celebrates 10 years as actor, shares a heartfelt note for daughter Sana

On Tuesday, Pooja Banerjee took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo with her newborn child Sana Sejwal. The actor is celebrating 10 years of her journey as an actor today, and took the opportunity to share how she now has unmeasurable happiness as a mother after the arrival of her daughter.

She wrote that ever since she became an actor, she has been grateful to the universe for making her happy. However, as her child faced the camera for the first time, she became the happiest mother. In the picture, Pooja is seen cradling her baby in her arms as she kisses her.

“10 years Ago, today 5th of April I faced the camera for the first time and became an actress and since that day I’ve been grateful to the universe for making me happy , content and an actress and today YOU my love , you’ve made me a mother and given me happiness that I can’t ever measure .. love you to infinity … @sanassejwaal You faced the camera for the first and you’ve made me the happiest mother … love you baby girl,” Pooja captioned the post.

Pooja’s friends from the industry were quick to reply on the post. Hina Khan wrote “Mashallah” while Sonya Ayodhya replied, “I love her outfit already 😍.” Sahil Anand and Mugdha Chapekar also shared heart emojis on the post.

Pooja Banerjee and her husband Sandeep Sejwal welcomed their daughter on March 12. Announcing the arrival of her baby girl, Pooja wrote, “This is the feeling that can’t be expressed in words, we are overwhelmed and very happy to welcome our little angel in our lives. #OurGulabo.”

Last week, Pooja had shared a dreamy picture from her baby’s photoshoot and also revealed her daughter’s name. Sharing the photo, Pooja wrote, “Say Hello to Sana S Sejwaal @sanassejwaal our little princess born on 12th of March Your tiny feet have filled our home and hearts with immense love May your tiny little feet have big footprints in this world… love Mamma & Papa @sandeepsejwal Thank you @falgunikharwaphotography for capturing our Gulabo so beautifully and with utmost care #Gulabo #SanaSSejwaal #littlePrincess #SandeepSejwal #PoojaBanerjee #BlueMermaid #BabyPoo #SejwalJr.”