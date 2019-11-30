PM Narendra Modi attends Mohena Kumari Singh’s Delhi wedding reception, see photos and videos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attendance at Mohena Kumari Singh and Suyesh Rawat’s reception made it all the more special. (Photo: maharaja_rewa/ Instagram) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attendance at Mohena Kumari Singh and Suyesh Rawat’s reception made it all the more special. (Photo: maharaja_rewa/ Instagram)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohena Kumari Singh’s wedding and other ceremonies have truly been royal. The actor, who is the princess of the former royal state of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, and husband Suyesh Rawat hosted a wedding reception in Delhi on November 28. Among the other guests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attendance at the reception made it all the more special.

Mohena Kumari Singh shared a selfie with PM Modi and her family members on her Instagram account. The caption along, read, “Truly blessed by the gracious presence of our honourable and admired Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji at our Reception. And a huge big thank you for this Uber Cool Selfie! Koti Koti Pranaam @narendramodi ji. @satpalmaharajofficial @suyeshrawat @vasundhrarajlaxmi.”

A few more videos and photos of the PM attending this lavish wedding reception were shared on social media.

See all photos and videos from Mohena Kumari Singh’s Delhi reception:

Mohena, who is also a dancer and participated in the dance reality show Dance India Dance Season 3, is known for her role as Keerti Singhania in the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The Princess of Rewa, Mohena Kumari Singh, tied the knot with Suyesh Rawat on October 14 this year.

