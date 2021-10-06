PM Modi condoles death of actors Ghanashyam Nayak, Arvind Trivedi: ‘We have lost two talented actors’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of actors Ghanashyam Nayak and Arvind Trivedi. While Nayak was known for his role as ‘Nattu Kaka’ in the popular TV serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Trivedi was best known for essaying the role of Ravan in the 80s television show Ramayan.

PM Modi tweeted, “In the last few days, we have lost two talented actors who won the hearts of people through their works. Shri Ghanashyam Nayak will be remembered for his multifaceted roles, most notably in the popular show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.’ He was also extremely kind and humble”.

In the last few days, we have lost two talented actors who won the hearts of people through their works. Shri Ghanashyam Nayak will be remembered for his multifaceted roles, most notably in the popular show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.’ He was also extremely kind and humble. pic.twitter.com/nwqKVpm4ry — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2021

“We have lost Shri Arvind Trivedi, who was not only an exceptional actor but also was passionate about public service. For generations of Indians, he will be remembered for his work in the Ramayan TV serial. Condolences to the families and admirers of both actors. Om Shanti,” Modi added.

Ghanshyam Nayak passed away on Sunday following a long battle with cancer. He had more than 100 Gujarati and Hindi films to his credit. He starred in over 350 television shows. Besides Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, he was known for his roles in shows like Khichdi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Arvind Trivedi, who leaves behind a rich filmography in Gujarati and Hindi cinema, died on Tuesday at the age of 82. He was suffering from age-related illnesses. He passed away after a heart attack.