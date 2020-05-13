PLAYLIST: Debina Bonnerjee’s lockdown diary

Debina Bonnerjee has been uploading fun videos on her YouTube channel during the lockdown (Photo: Instagram/debinabon). Debina Bonnerjee has been uploading fun videos on her YouTube channel during the lockdown (Photo: Instagram/debinabon).

Apart from being a popular actor, Debina Bonnerjee is also an active blogger. She has a dedicated YouTube channel ‘Debina Decodes’ wherein she gives a glimpse of her day-to-day activities.

Bonnerjee has taken the current situation in stride, and has been using the lockdown to create some innovative and fun content. She has also got her husband Gurmeet Choudhary to feature in some of them.

Here’s a list of some of her fun videos that she has uploaded during the lockdown.

Gurmeet tries to do Debina’s make-up

When Debina turned a hairdresser for husband Gurmeet

It is pictionary time!

A 20-minute workout that can burn up to 200 calories

A five-minute high-intensity workout regime

DIY tips for men by Debina and Gurmeet

From drab to fab in just a few minutes

Keeping the house clean during lockdown

PLAYLIST | Top 10 songs of Alka Yagnik | Best songs of Rishi Kapoor | Gauahar Khan’s vlogs | Melvin Louis’ dance videos | Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai | John Krasinski’s Some Good News | Alia Bhatt’s YouTube videos | FilterCopy’s episodes | The Slow Interview with Neelesh Misra | Kareena Kapoor Khan’s What Women Want Season 2 | The Kapil Sharma Show | Shilpa Shetty’s healthy recipes | Terribly Tiny Tales’ short films | Team Naach dance videos | Large Short Films – 2020 edition | Erica Fernandes’ beauty hacks

A healthy recipe of almond cake

How to cook some traditional Bengali food

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd