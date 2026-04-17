Phulwa aka Jannat Zubair left TV—and became richer: Child actor’s bold move pays off

At an age when most children are still discovering their interests, Jannat Zubair Rahmani had already stepped into the world of cameras and auditions. Starting her career at the age of seven, what began as a hesitant attempt soon turned into a defining journey of resilience, reinvention, and long-term success. She rose to fame as one of television’s most loved child actors, winning hearts with memorable roles in shows like Matti Ki Banno, Phulwa, and Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. Her performances made her a household name, but her journey was far from effortless.

Reflecting on her early days, Jannat once shared, “I was seven when I started working. My father used to take me for auditions when I was six. I used to be a lot more camera conscious. It took me two years to crack something. My first ad was for Asian Paints, they used my shadow.”

Despite achieving success at such a young age, Jannat Zubair made a bold and conscious decision in 2018 to step away from television after her last show, Tu Aashiqui. It was not an impulsive move, but something she had planned. However, the transition wasn’t easy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29)

Recalling that phase, she admitted, “It was pre-planned that I will quit daily soaps. But when I finally did after my last show, I was so restless. I didn’t know how to pass time. I was a teenager. I was very used to working all day long.”

That restlessness, however, became the foundation of her reinvention. Instead of returning to television, she explored a completely new path—digital content creation. “My brother then suggested we make videos,” she shared, a simple idea that would go on to reshape her career.

Long before influencer culture reached its peak, Jannat Zubair had already begun building her presence online. Starting with YouTube, where she shared makeup, hair, and lifestyle content, she gradually built a strong connection with her audience. Today, she is one of India’s most followed digital creators, with nearly 50 million followers on Instagram, earning in crores annually through brand collaborations and content creation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29)

Her journey didn’t stop at social media. Jannat Zubair continued to explore different creative avenues—venturing into music videos, Punjabi cinema, and reality television. She made her debut as a lead in the Punjabi film Kulche Chole and also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi, showcasing her willingness to step outside her comfort zone.

Even with multiple film offers coming her way, Jannat has remained clear about her choices. “I receive several film offers. But after working for so many years, I have a clarity on how I want my first film to be and all that criteria matched in a Punjabi film, so I marked my film debut with a Punjabi film. But, with Bollywood, we are yet to find the perfect project,” she explained.

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Acting, for her, is deeply personal—something she has learned from her father. “Whenever I have an outdoor shoot, either of my parents accompany me. But, I feel extremely pressured when dad is with me compared to mom, as he is the one who has taught me acting,” she said.

Beyond her professional achievements, Jannat has also focused on building a well-rounded life. She has completed her education, owns a beautiful home in Mumbai—briefly showcased on Farah Khan’s YouTube channel—and continues to maintain a lifestyle that reflects both comfort and hard-earned success.

Today, at just 24, Jannat Zubair’s journey spans over 15 years—an inspiring blend of early fame, difficult transitions, and smart reinvention. Her story is not just about growing up in the spotlight, but about evolving with it, adapting to change, and creating opportunities where none seemed to exist. Now, she reportedly boasts a net worth of around Rs 30 crore and owns an impressive collection of luxury cars.