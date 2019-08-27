Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Taylor Swift to appear on SNL season 45

Saturday Night Live (SNL) has roped in stars like Woody Harrelson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Taylor Swift and Billie Ellish for its upcoming season 45.

Advertising

Harrelson will host the first episode of the new season on September 28, with Ellish set to perform.

Waller-Bridge will host the October 5 episode, with Swift as the musical guest, reported Variety.

While this will be Harrelson’s fourth appearance on the NBC late-night sketch comedy series, Waller-Bridge and Ellish are making their debut on the show.

Swift has appeared on SNL twice before.

Advertising

Season 45 will also mark the debut of David Harbour and Camila Cabello.

Hollywood actor Krsiten Stewart has been tapped to host the November 2 episode and Eddie Murphy will host the December 21 episode.

Murphy last appeared on the popular show as the host in 1984.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video.