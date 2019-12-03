Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Phoebe Waller-Bridge named ‘most powerful person in television’

Pheobe Waller-Bridge, who has received multiple Emmys for her work on Fleabag and Killing Eve, was roped in earlier this year to join the writers team of the upcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die.

By: PTI | London | Published: December 3, 2019 7:08:31 pm
Phoebe Waller-Bridge best actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge received multiple Emmys for her work on Fleabag and Killing Eve.

Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has topped RadioTimes.com’s annual power list TV 100. The list celebrates on-screen and behind-the-scenes TV talent who have had an exceptional past year in British television.

BBC’s director of content, Charlotte Moore, called Waller-Bridge “a phenomenal force of nature”.

“Phoebe has taken the world by storm with her breathtakingly original voice. She’s an utterly unique writer and performer whose emotional honesty and mischievous wit constantly surprises and captures the zeitgeist, and leaves the audience only craving more. I can’t wait to see what she’s done to 007,” Moore added.

Waller-Bridge, who has received multiple Emmys for her work on Fleabag and Killing Eve, was roped in earlier this year to join the writers team of the upcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die.

Second in the TV 100 list was Line Of Duty actor Stephen Graham. He was followed by TV personality Rylan Clark-Neal.

The top 10 was dominated by female TV stars, with last year’s Strictly winner Stacey Dooley, new Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse, Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer and Line Of Duty actor Vicky McClure on the list.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kushal Punjabi (1977-2019): A pictorial tribute to the TV actor
Kushal Punjabi (1977-2019): A pictorial tribute to the TV actor

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 28: Latest News

Advertisement