Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Peyush Bansal tries to outmanoeuvre Namita Thapar after pitch by DigiQure E-Clinic, watch teaser

The upcoming episode of Shark Tank India 2 will see Namita Thapar and Peyush Bansal locking horns over a pitch.

namita thaparNamita Thapar is disappointed with Peyush Bansal's counter offer. (Photo: Sony TV/Twitter)
The upcoming Shark Tank India Season 2 episode will be an emotional rollercoaster for the ‘sharks’. The judges will come across some interesting business proposals like products made from recycled flowers from temples, a telemedical center and innovative wooden bikes for kids. However, what caught them off guard was the emotional backstory of the DigiQure E-Clinic.

The new promo opened with children making an entry while riding their wooden bikes. The judges loved the concept and were impressed with Tipayi.

The ‘sharks’ seemed more interested in DigiQure E-Clinic. In the video, Namita Thapar is heard saying, “We liked the cause and want to bet on you.” She offers the founder Rs 40 lakh for 20% equity. However, Peyush Bansal makes a counter offer and says, “Main ye akele hi karna chahta hu. Main aapko paise dunga Rs 1 crore and I will take 25% of the company.” (I want to do this alone. I will give you Rs. 1 crore) Namita is then heard explaining to the founders, “Isme technology se zyada network play hai (More than technology, network play has an important role).” Anupam is also seen offering the founder a deal.

Sharing the new promo, Sony TV wrote, “This brand new week on Shark Tank India, #Tipayi, #Nirmalaya and #DigiQureEClinic are here to present their wonderful innovations. Stay tuned!”

Shark Tank India Season 2 airs on Sony TV and streams on SonyLIV.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 18:52 IST
