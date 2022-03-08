Peyush Bansal provides update on Jugaadu Kamlesh, the man behind Shark Tank India’s ‘pitch of the season’

Shark Tank India’s Peyush Bansal has provided an update on Jugaadu Kamlesh, the standout participant on the reality show, who won over the judges with his passion and scored investment from Peyush, the co-founder of LensKart.

In the past, Peyush has provided occasional updates about Jugaadu Kamlesh and his invention–a multi-purpose cart that can help farmers to sow, plough, and water their fields. Kamlesh, who is from Maharashtra, said that he was inspired to design the cart after watching his farmer father struggle every day. His pitch was appreciated by every judge, with Peyush stepping forward emotionally to invest in the business.

In an Instagram post earlier this week, he shares several pictures of a newly-redesigned cart, and wrote, “Everyone I meet these days has one question….what is update on Kamlesh from @sharktank.india? While I don’t believe in talking about things till we achieve something, because of popular demand…here is a quick update… We have initiated a process of design and consumer validation of the cart with help of a team of professional Industrial designers. Design Team visited Malegaon and nearby farms, spent time with different farmers and different crops, along with @jugaadu_kamlesh, Naru and took a lot of feedback.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peyush Bansal (@peyushbansal)

He continued, “Biggest concerns are: weight of Cart, movement on different uneven terrains and width of cart (as alley size is small in certain crops). Next steps: Find creative solutions to these problems, do design optimisations and go back and test again. Some pics attached. Hope it helps to keep the momentum and hopes high :) Will keep you posted!!! Cheers.”

Previously, Kamlesh had shared a video of him and his right-hand-man, Naru, meeting Peyush in Delhi. “We have decided to do a design improvement in the product, so we’re getting a designer to work with us. So, here we are, enjoying the winter of Delhi,” he said in the video. Kamlesh’s pitch floored judges, and was subsequently declared the ‘pitch of the season‘.