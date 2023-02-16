scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Peyush Bansal and Namita Thapar indulge in war of words over pitcher, Anupam Mittal says ‘Main aisa hone nahi dunga’

The founders of Cure See, Perfora, and Mid Night Angels By PC will grace tonight’s episode of Shark Tank India Season 2.

Shark Tank IndiaPeyush Bansal and Namita Thapar once again indulge in a war of words. (Photo: SonyLIV/Instagram)
The upcoming episode of Shark Tank India 2 will see the founders of Cure See, Perfora, and Mid Night Angels By PC try to impress judges with their innovative pitches.

In a new promo, one of the founders of AI-based vision therapy brand Cure See says, “Hum unse judna chahte hai, jinka ek vision ho,” which leaves the judges in splits. The Perfora founders say, “Colgate 2.0 India se banega aur woh hum banayenge,” to which Anupam Mittal replies, “Arey waah vision toh kamaal ka hai.” Next up, the two founding sisters of the nightwear brand Mid Night Angels By PC narrate their emotional journey and the judges laud them.

Peyush Bansal and Namita Thapar then try to convince the Cure See founders. Peyush gives the pitchers an offer but on one condition. He said that he will not allow coding in the product. Namita also kept the same condition in front of them and is heard saying, “Not interested.”

However, Peyush taunts her and says, “Kyunki yeh route he alag hai (Because this route is different).” Namita tries to convince the pitchers by telling them about her healthcare expertise, which may add value to their brand. Peyush, however, interrupts and says, “Mere paas bhi hai uska expertise (Even I have expertise).” Amid Peyush and Namita’s war of words, Anupam says, “Yeh apko jhapat lena chahte hai apko, lekin main aisa hone nahi dunga (They want to trap you, but I won’t let this happen).”

Sharing the new promo, Sony LIV wrote on Twitter, “Witness a stream of remarkable ideas and innovations flooding into the Tank with #Perfora, #CureSee and #MidNightAngelsByPC pitching tonight!”

Shark Tank India Season 2 airs on Sony TV and streams on SonyLIV.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 20:47 IST
