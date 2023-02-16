Peyush Bansal and Namita Thapar indulge in war of words over pitcher, Anupam Mittal says ‘Main aisa hone nahi dunga’

The upcoming episode of Shark Tank India 2 will see the founders of Cure See, Perfora, and Mid Night Angels By PC try to impress judges with their innovative pitches.

In a new promo, one of the founders of AI-based vision therapy brand Cure See says, “Hum unse judna chahte hai, jinka ek vision ho,” which leaves the judges in splits. The Perfora founders say, “Colgate 2.0 India se banega aur woh hum banayenge,” to which Anupam Mittal replies, “Arey waah vision toh kamaal ka hai.” Next up, the two founding sisters of the nightwear brand Mid Night Angels By PC narrate their emotional journey and the judges laud them.

Witness a stream of remarkable ideas and innovations flooding into the Tank with #Perfora, #CureSee and #MidNightAngelsByPC pitching tonight! 🤩#SharkTankIndia season 2 streaming now on Sony LIV, also available on Sony Entertainment Television. pic.twitter.com/OC0nkyx18f — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) February 16, 2023

Peyush Bansal and Namita Thapar then try to convince the Cure See founders. Peyush gives the pitchers an offer but on one condition. He said that he will not allow coding in the product. Namita also kept the same condition in front of them and is heard saying, “Not interested.”

However, Peyush taunts her and says, “Kyunki yeh route he alag hai (Because this route is different).” Namita tries to convince the pitchers by telling them about her healthcare expertise, which may add value to their brand. Peyush, however, interrupts and says, “Mere paas bhi hai uska expertise (Even I have expertise).” Amid Peyush and Namita’s war of words, Anupam says, “Yeh apko jhapat lena chahte hai apko, lekin main aisa hone nahi dunga (They want to trap you, but I won’t let this happen).”

Shark Tank India Season 2 airs on Sony TV and streams on SonyLIV.