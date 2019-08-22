Peter Capaldi to star in Martin’s Close for BBC4

Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi will topline BBC4’s one-off half-hour show Martin’s Close.

The show has been adapted from MR James’ ghost story of the same name by Mark Gatiss, who previously worked with Capaldi on Doctor Who.

Set in 1684, the show is about the trial of a young man named John Martin which gets complicated by some supernatural events. It will air on Christmas on BBC4.

“Facing him, the infamous ‘hanging judge’, George Jeffreys. But this is not a cut and dried murder case. Because the innocent young girl Martin is accused of killing has been seen after her death…” the official plot synopsis read.

The show’s cast also includes Wilf Scolding, Simon Williams, Sara Crowe, James Holmes, Fisayo Akinade and Elliot Levey.

Martin’s Close follows the tradition of ghost stories for Christmas on the BBC, most recently continued by Mark Gatiss with Crooked House (2008), The Tractate Middoth (2013) and The Dead Room (2018), starring Simon Callow.

“After the delightful success of last year’s The Dead Room, it’s a fantastic privilege to continue the tradition of the Christmas Ghost story on BBC Four – and what better than one of my favourite stories by the master of them all, M.R. James?” Gatiss said in a statement.