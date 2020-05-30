Perry Mason trailer: Matthew Rhys starrer miniseries looks dark

Perry Mason will premiere on June 21. Perry Mason will premiere on June 21.

The first full trailer for HBO’s upcoming Perry Mason miniseries has been released. The series comes from Team Downey, Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downey’s production house. Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald have developed and written the series.

Starring The Americans’ Matthew Rhys in the titular role, Perry Mason is based on short stories and novels written by Erle Stanley Gardner. The series traces the origins of the iconic fictional criminal defense lawyer (Mason). The noirish (in the classical sense), atmospheric and moody trailer promises a thriller series albeit one with pace of a slow burn drama.

Set in 1930s Los Angeles, the series is about a case that will establish the name of Perry Mason. In his quest for truth, Mason will find the sunny city’s darker secrets, and the trailer suggests the miniseries will be dark both metaphorically and literally.

The official synopsis of Perry Mason reads, “Based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, this drama series follows the origins of American Fiction’s most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason. When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.”

