Perry Mason teaser: Matthew Rhys’ HBO miniseries looks promising

Perry Mason premieres on June 21. Perry Mason premieres on June 21.

A teaser for HBO’s upcoming miniseries Perry Mason has been released. The series comes from Team Downey, the production company founded by Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downey. Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald have penned the script.

Emmy winner Matthew Rhys plays a criminal defense lawyer in Perry Mason.

The teaser does not give out any plot elements but it does offer the look and feel of the series, which is quite noirish. The 1930s’ Los Angeles setting seems quite well-realised.

The supporting cast is strong. The show also stars Tatiana Maslany, John Lithgow, Shea Whigham and Juliet Rylance.

Perry Mason’s official synopsis reads, “You know his name, but not his past. The new original series Perry Mason, starring Emmy winner Matthew Rhys, premieres June 21. Based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, this drama series follows the origins of American Fiction’s most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason. When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.”

Perry Mason premieres on June 21.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd