Percy Karkaria is the man in my life, says Delnaaz Irani

Delnaaz Irani, currently participating in the couple-based reality show “Power Couple” with Percy Karkaria, says he is the man in her life. Delnaaz Irani, currently participating in the couple-based reality show “Power Couple” with Percy Karkaria, says he is the man in her life.

Actress Delnaaz Irani, currently participating in the couple-based reality show “Power Couple” with her beau Percy Karkaria, says he is the man in her life.

Delnaaz, who was once married to Rajeev Paul, met the actor on the sets of a popular 1993 soap “Parivartan”. But the two separated in 2010 after 14 years of marriage. They got divorced in 2012.

Percy is a professional DJ and plays house and Bollywood music. He started off as a friend of the actress.

Asked if she would like to take things forward with Percy after the show, Delnaaz told IANS: “I don’t know about taking things forward, but I am very sure that I have nailed it and that Percy is the man in my life. There are no changes, nothing going to change my heart and my mind…”

Delnaaz, who was also part of sixth season of the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss”, believes that Percy is a blessing from her father and adds that they “make a wonderful working couple”.

“He (Percy) is my angel and a blessing from my dad from up there. He is somebody who I knew would come at a time when I needed that anchor and that support. He’s given me love, respect and all the smiles back on my face.”

“What more can a woman ask for? I think we make a wonderful working couple as well,” she said.

Talking about the Sony Entertainment Television channel’s show, the duo said it is “positive” and “adventurous”.

“It is a positive show and different from all the show. This is the first time I’m facing the camera and I am feeling nervous,” Percy said.

“It was something very different and adventurous and has love, romance, compatibility and doing something for your loved one…and it is very positive so we just said yes,” Delnaaz added.

“Power Couple”, which was launched here is co-hosted by star couple Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora Khan.

It also features celebrity pairs like Aamir Ali-Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Ashmit Patel-Mehak Chahal taking physical and mental tasks who are seen testing their compatibility in the show.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App